WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – The Lycoming College volleyball team has added a group of three newcomers for 20th-year head coach Tim McMahon, as he announced the incoming class on Monday, June 22.
The Warriors will welcome two setters and two players with the ability to hit outside, with athletes hailing from Mexico, Puerto Rico and Pennsylvania.
The group features all-state selection Megan Starkweather (Wellsboro, Pa./Wellsboro Area), who played both as a setter and a right-side hitter at Wellsboro and Gabriella Chaparro Coss (Rio Grande, Puerto Rico/Desarrollo Del Nino) is an accomplished club and beach player.
Lycoming finished 18-13 overall, as the team reached the conference tournament for the first time since 2016 and won a tournament match for the first time since 2014.
Incoming Signing Class
Paulina Soto, OH/DS, 5-6, Chihuahua, Mexico/LaSalle de Chihuahua
Gabriela Chaparro Coss. S/DS, 5-6, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico/Desarrollo Del Nino
Megan Starkweather, S/RS, 5-10, Wellsboro Pa./Wellsboro Area
