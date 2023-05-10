Wellsboro hands Athens first loss of season

ATHENS — Athens baseball suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday, falling to Wellsboro at home 9-7 in nine innings.
The Wildcats led 4-3 after one and 7-3 heading into the sixth, but the Hornets rattled off four runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game at seven. Neither side could break through, until Wellsboro plated a pair of runs in the top of the ninth. Athens went down 1-2-3 in their final chance at the plate, as Wellsboro knocked off the previously unblemished Wildcats at home.
Luke Kraft led Athens with three hits, including a grand slam and a solo home run. Luke Horton had two hits, and Caleb Nichols and Cam Sullivan added a hit apiece. Kraft led with five RBI, while Mason Lister accounted for one.
Athens will play at Wyalusing on Friday with the NTL Large School title on the line.
CANTON — Canton baseball shut out NEB at home on Tuesday, defeating the Panthers 5-0, while allowing just one hit.
The Warriors rattled off all five runs in the bottom of the fourth, breaking a scoreless tie, and hanging on for the shutout.
Hudson Ward and Zack Colton led Canton with two hits each, while Michael Beers and Holden Ward each had one hit. Hudson Ward led with two RBI, while Micheal Davis and Colton had one apiece.
Holden Ward struck out eight in five innings.
For NEB, Cayden McPherson had the team’s only hit in the contest.
Canton will play Muncy on Friday, while NEB will host CV today.
Notre Dame 8, Towanda 7 (eight innings)
TOWANDA — The Towanda baseball squad dropped a close contest at home on Tuesday, falling 8-7 at Notre Dame in eight innings.
Trailing 7-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Black Knights rattled off five runs to tie the game and force extra innings. Notre Dame scored in the top of the eighth, and Towanda couldn’t tie it again, losing by just a run.
Alex Bowman, Jack Tavani, Gio Assante Di Cupillo and Rylee Sluyter each had two hits for Towanda, and one of Bowman’s hits was a triple.
Teagan Irish, Dawson Butts and Justin Schoonover all added a hit apiece. Irish, Bowman, Tavani and Sluyter each recorded an RBI in the loss.
Towanda will play Wellsboro on Friday.
TIOGA JUNCTION — Sayre baseball doubled up Williamson on Tuesday, defeating the Warriors on the road 4-2.
The Redskins led 3-0 after the top of the first, and tacked on a fourth in the seventh after Williamson cut the lead to 3-2. The Warriors couldn’t muster any more offense, as Sayre squeaked out the win.
Nick Pellicano led Sayre with two hits, and Kegan Hayford had a double. Zack Garrity and Jackson Hubbard also tallied hits in the win. Pellicano and Hubbard had an RBI apiece.
Will Crossett pitched the entire game, striking out 14 while allowing just four total hits.
Sayre will play Notre Dame Today.
