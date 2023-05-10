Wellsboro hands Athens first loss of season

Athens’ Mason Lister throws a pitch against Wellsboro on Tuesday.

 Review Photo/DAVE POST

ATHENS — Athens baseball suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday, falling to Wellsboro at home 9-7 in nine innings.

The Wildcats led 4-3 after one and 7-3 heading into the sixth, but the Hornets rattled off four runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game at seven. Neither side could break through, until Wellsboro plated a pair of runs in the top of the ninth. Athens went down 1-2-3 in their final chance at the plate, as Wellsboro knocked off the previously unblemished Wildcats at home.