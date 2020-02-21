Wellsboro would not go away. Second seeded Central Columbia kept getting 4,6,8 point leads, but Wellsboro kept coming. Every time they had to have a bucket the first three quarters, they would get it. After Central Columbia missed two fouls shots with no time left in the third quarter, the score was tied at 49. The State-ranked Blue Jays were on the ropes.
That’s when standout guard Dylan Harris had the best quarter so far of his scholastic career. The Junior guard was perfect in the fourth quarter, going 3-3 from the field and 7-7 from the foul line as Central Columbia booked a spot in the District 4 Class AAA Boys’ Basketball Semifinals, 74-65. The Blue Jays will take on Warrior Run, an upset winner over Mount Carmel.
“Give Wellsboro a lot of credit. That’s a really good basketball team and the more I watched them on film the better I thought they were,” Central Columbia Head Coach Chris Snyder said. “They played well up and down their lineup tonight and they made a ton of shots.”
It looked like a Hornet team, in which all but lead guard Joe Grab was getting their first taste of meaningful district action, was not going to be able to handle the moment. After scoring the first two points of the game, they gave up the next 10 and trailed 10-2, forcing Head Coach Steve Adams to use a timeout.
The Hornets would settle down, though, thanks to a first half with seven made three point attempts. Going into the half, Wellsboro trailed by just three, 39-36.
“We came down here to battle, Adams said. “Central is a good basketball team but I told our kids we had nothing to lose and that’s how they played.
When Central Columbia came out in the third quarter and got their lead to six, it looked like this could be the knockout blow. Instead, the Hornets answered again. When Senior sharpshooter Ty Morral hit a three from the left corner with three minutes to play in the third quarter, Wellsboro had their first tie of the game since the first minute.
Harris was simply too good down the stretch. He went through a stretch where Wellsboro, playing a box and one, limited him for a quarter and a half, but his constant movement wore down Wellsboro’s defense.
“Moving off the ball is so important,” said Harris. “No one wants to chase you around and play defense that long so I just try to keep moving and not force it.”
His play, alongside the tough inside play of sophomore forward Patrick Yost (26 points) controlled a fourth quarter where the Jays were incredibly efficient on offense.
With the game tied at 51 two minutes into the fourth quarter, Harris made his biggest mark of the game. He hit threes from the left corner on back to back possessions to give Central a 57-51 lead, and the lead never got less than five the rest of the way. Harris finished with 30 points, including six threes.
For Wellsboro, a team starting no seniors and just one junior, there is a lot to look forward to next year. Junior guard Joe Grab finished with 24 points, Liam Manning had nine points and 10 rebounds, and freshman guard Conner Adams had 10 points. Darryn Callahan played one of the the best scholastic games of his short career, as the sophomore gave the Blue Jays “fits,” according to Coach Snyder.
