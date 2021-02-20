As Wellsboro watched their 18-point second half lead slip away, it brought up a feeling of déjà vu for the Hornet faithful. All three of the Hornet losses this year has been late leads given away. At South Williamsport Friday night, Wellsboro was determined not to let it happen again as Wellsboro hung on after the Mounties got within six to win, 54-44.
“This is a big win,” Hornet Coach Steve Adams said. “(South Williamsport) just beat St. John Neumann and they’ve won a bunch of games in a row. We have struggled to finish games but tonight we made foul shots down the stretch and that was the difference.”
Adams was right on in that assessment. Wednesday, Wellsboro blew a chance to take control of the NTL Large School Race with missed foul shots at the end of their 60-57 loss to Troy. Friday night they redeemed themselves, no one more than Isaac Keane. Keane missed four clutch foul shots in the final two minutes Wednesday, but he knocked down four big ones to help Wellsboro hang on.
The turning point in the game was an excellent Hornet second quarter, where they outscored the Mounties 14-3. Wellsboro center Liam Manning had two first quarter fouls but Coach Adams rolled the dice and reentered the big man back in the game in the second quarter and not only did he avoid a third foul, but he dominated inside as Wellsboro built a 25-12 halftime lead.
“I needed to be smarter,” Manning said. “One of my two fouls was a stupid foul and I knew I just couldn’t do that. I had a huge size advantage and it was important for me to be out there.”
Wellsboro continued to play well and extended their lead to 39-25 after three quarters, and that is when South started to ratchet up the pressure. They forced nine Wellsboro turnovers in the final frame, a feat against a Hornet team who has taken care of the ball all year long. But, big baskets by Liam Manning and twin Drew Manning helped stem the Mountie onslaught, and Wellsboro hung on.
Keane had 15 points for Wellsboro and Liam Manning had 14 points.
Conner Adams and Darryn Callahan each had eight points for the Hornets and Hayes Campbell and Drew Manning had four points each, while Peyton McClure had a point.
Manning had a double-double with 10 boards and two assists and Callahan had 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Keane had six rebounds, three steals and two assists and Adams had five assists and two rebounds, while McClure, Campbell and Drew Manning all had three boards.
