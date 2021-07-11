Madden Mascho received the ball back from Wellsboro catcher Braeden Lehman and scuffed the dirt twice as hard as he could with his foot near the pitching rubber. Mascho understood the circumstances; 3-2 lead, bottom of the sixth, tying run on third, two outs, and a 2-1 count.
The young righty, sporting a mullet that would make former Phillies all-star closer Mitch “Wild Thing” Williams blush, dug in for the biggest pitches of his young life. He threw two beauties as the next two offerings were strikes, including a beautiful 2-2 pitch that painted the outside corner and induced only a halfhearted swing attempt from the Athens’ batter, as Wellsboro captured the District 15 Minor Boys’ Championship, 3-2, Saturday at Wellsboro.
“He’s not always going to be efficient,” Wellsboro manager Shane Mascho said. “But when push comes to shove, he’s gonna find the strike zone.”
It was the second fantastic contest between these two groups of 8-10 year olds in a nine day span. Last Thursday, Wellsboro found a way to win a tense, low-scoring 4-2 game to advance in the winners’ bracket. Athens had to win three games to get another shot at the young Hornets, and they did so in emphatic fashion, winning the losers’ bracket final 15-2 and scoring 40 runs in those three games.
But, Mascho and Wellsboro starter Gage Baltzley kept the Athens offense in check. Baltzley pitched a fantastic 4 1/3 innings of two run ball. Baltzley mixed his pitches well and pounded the strike zone before giving way to Mascho when the Wildcat leadoff man Jake Saxon came to the plate for the third time.
Wellsboro jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning. Mascho led off the game with a single and came around to score on a Baltzley single. Wellsboro had a chance to do more damage in the inning but with two outs and Baltzley on second, James Doughtie’s flair behind shortstop was tracked down by Shea Davidson for an excellent over-the-shoulder, run-saving catch as he ran perpendicular to the outfield fence and somehow kept his eye on the baseball to limit the damage to just one run.
Wellsboro would threaten in the third. With one out, Mascho and Grady Morral reached base safely, bringing up a big stick in Baltzley. But, the Athens defense had some more magic. Ryan Hicks fielded a ground ball at third base, stepped on second, and fired a strike to Caleb Gorsline for an inning-ending double play. After Athens went down quietly in the third, it was 1-0 through three.
The fourth inning would be the busiest offensive inning of the game. Logan Stevens led off the top of the fourth for Wellsboro by lining a ball well into the left-center gap for a standup double. Then, James Doughtie lined a ball into right field to score a run and Wellsboro led 2-0.
Athens quickly responded in the top of the fourth. Davidson led off with a single, followed by Griffin Smith reaching on an error, with Davidson scoring in the process. Tyler Pelchy hit a fielder’s choice to second to score Smith, and reached base safely when Wellsboro unsuccessfully tried to make the out at home. With the go-ahead run at third, Baltzley buckled down and struck out the next two hitters to retire the side and keep it a 2-2 ballgame after four innings of play.
Wellsboro rallied in the fifth, but Athens stranded runners at second and third with one out when Hicks came in to pitch and struck out the final two Hornets of the inning.
Athens got the go-ahead run to third base once again in the fifth, but Logan Stevens caught a two-out line drive by Davidson in center field to retire the side.
Athens retired the first two Wellsboroians in the top of the sixth, but just like in their winners’ bracket final win over Southern Tioga on Tuesday, the bottom of the Hornet order came up big as Reed Moyer and Travis Martin walked to flip the lineup back to the top. Madden Mascho walked as well, and that brought up Morral with the bases loaded. After a Wildcat pitching change, Morral hit a flair in between first and second that appeared as if it would be caught to end the threat but the play was not made, a run scored, and Wellsboro found themselves with a one run lead and three outs from the district championship.
Mascho took to the mound to close it out and struck out the first two Wildcat hitters. Easton Paul worked a wonderful two-out at-bat, fouling off a multitude of pitches and ultimately drawing a full-count walk. A few pitches later and he found himself at third, but that’s as close as Athens could get as Mascho shut the door and exalted on the mound after the final strike call, helping Wellsboro capture their first Minor Boys’ title since 2014.
“I don’t think it will really sink in (for the kids) until we go down to sectionals,” Mascho said. “When we see all the other district champions (at sectionals) I think it will sink in then.”
Wellsboro will advance to the sectional tournament starting Friday, July 16 at 5:30 p.m against the District 24 Champion in Long Run, near Mill Hall.
