EAGLES MERE — Wellsboro wasn’t able to defend their District IV team title on Friday but they did come away with two medalists and regional qualifiers on Saturday.
Joseph Propheta took home silver while Ty Morral finished with bronze.
Outside of CV’s Austin Outman, the tournament champion, nobody had a better Saturday than Propheta.
“I couldn’t believe,” Propheta said about taking second. “Especially after yesterday. I was just hoping for top six.”
He finished plus-24 166 over the two days, including a 78 on the second day. Only he and Outman broke 80 all weekend long.
“I felt like it was a huge comeback,” said Propheta. “I feel like I didn’t play well (Friday) but managed to somehow pull it all the aspects of my game together, especially my putting, and got the ball in the hole in the fewest amount of strokes.”
Propheta started the day with a par but had back to back bogeys after three.
He parred the fourth and fifth holes, then nabbed a birdie on the par-4 sixth.
“I needed that one,” said Propheta.
He bogeyed out the front nine but finished with a 39, five strokes better than his 44 the previous day.
“I knew after the first nine I had a good chance for on the top three,” said Propheta.
He started the back nine with back to back bogeys before getting back to back pars on 12 and 13.
Then came the par-5 14th.
It may have been the hole of the day as Propheta scored an eagle, one of only two eagles in the whole tournament.
“That was just three phenomenal shots,” he explained. “I feel really good about those shots.”
His second shot made the hole. From over 180 yards away he rocketed his second shot and stuck it on the green, which was uphill.
“That second shot was just really pure,” said Propheta. “It had a lot of spin on it.”
That left him a 10-foot putt for the eagle.
“I really didn’t think about it because I knew if I thought about it too much I would miss it,” he remarked.
That putt rolling in signified the kind of day Propheta had.
He finished the round bogeying three of the last four holes.
“I’m really happy with how it turned out,” he said about the tournament.
This was redemption for Morral.
Last year he made the final group on the second day but fell out of the top seven to miss regional qualifying.
“I feel like I shot what I needed to shoot to move on,” said Morral.
He came in tied for second with an 83 on the first day, then put up an 86 on Saturday for a plus-27 169.
Unlike last year Morral was able to finish strong on Saturday, shooting 1-under over the last five holes to nail down third place.
“I just learned to stay calm, keep your composure,” he said. “I just learned you can always hit a good shot after a bad shot.”
It was a rough start for Morral, who started the day with back to back double bogeys but came back with a birdie on the third hole.
After a par he tripled the fifth then got another par on the sixth hole. A nine on eight put him at 9-over but he came back with back to back pars.
After scoring a 47 on the front he shot a 39 on the back on the strength of that final stretch.
“I was shaky on the front nine but I ended up getting it together on the back,” said Morral.
On the 18th hole his approach shot ended up in some pines on the left side of the left bunker.
After chipping out he was able to save par by sinking a 25 foot putt.
“That was the best putt all day,” he said. “It was the best shot all day. There was no better feeling.”
Going forward Morral hopes to play more like he did on the back nine rather than the front.
“Tighten up the short game, find some fairways and shoot good scores,” he said about regionals. “I didn’t play as high as I could and I’m still moving on. It just gives me a lot of confidence.”
Despite a warm and dry regular season the past two days at Eagles Mere Country Club were cold and windy.
“These were some of the toughest conditions I’ve ever played in, especially (Friday),” Propheta said.
“I feel like the conditions weren’t the best to score in,” added Morral.
Scores were noticeably higher across the board than other years but the battled hardened Wellsboro duo were able to power through.
They move on to the Eastern Regionals to be held on Monday, October 14 at Golden Oaks Golf Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.