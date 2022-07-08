TOWANDA — The Towanda Minors All-Stars fell 16-5 to Wellsboro in the District 15 losers’ bracket on Thursday evening.
Wellboro took a commanding lead early, scoring three runs in the first, two in the second and three more in the third.
Towanda finally broke through and got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning.
Wyatt Jones led off the inning with a triple, and came in to score when Braydon Cox reached on an error.
An error and a walk loaded the bases for Towanda, and Arlo Snyder drew another walk to make the score 8-2.
Hudson Nash then hit a two-RBI single to cut the deficit in half.
After a scoreless fourth inning, Wellsboro added five more runs in the fifth, and three in the sixth to take a 16-4 lead.
With Towanda down to its last out, Drew Meghamez belted an RBI triple, but that would be the final run of the game.
The loss was Towanda’s second of the District 15 tournament, bringing an end to their season.
Wellsboro advances to take on Athens in the District 15 final on Saturday afternoon.
