WELLSBORO — The visiting Towanda boys basketball team trailed by just two after the opening half, but Wellsboro would go on a 34-15 run down the stretch to pick up a 61-40 win on Wednesday evening.
Towanda trailed 17-15 after the first quarter and 27-25 at the break.
Wellsboro outscored the visiting Black Knights 12-8 in the third quarter and 22-7 in the final frame to secure the win.
Towanda was led by Justin Schoonover with 11 points.
Jack Wheaton added eight points, while both Grady Flynn and Dante Ottaviani had six and Elias Shrawder added five in the loss.
Wellsboro would get 24 points and 15 rebounds from Liam Manning in the win.
Darryn Callahan added 16 points for the Green Hornets.
Towanda closes out its season tonight when Williamson comes to town.
