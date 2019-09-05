In a big NTL girls’ tennis match-up Wellsboro edged CV 4-3 Wednesday.
The Hornets rallied from a 3-2 deficit in singles action to sweep the doubles and stay unbeaten in league play.
At first singles CV’s Megan Wattles topped Abigail Colton 6-4, 7-5 while the Indians got wins at fourth singles with Kaitlyn Streeter beating Rileigh Gerges 6-2, 6-1 and at fifth singles as Shae Schoonover beat Bethany Zuchowski 6-1, 6-1.
The Hornets got wins at second and third singles with Georgia Macensky winning over Sarah Boyer 6-2, 6-4 and Ashayla Faulkner beating Kori Birdsall 6-3, 6-4.
At first doubles Wellsboro’s duo of Macensky and Faulkner beat CV’s Kari Doran and Kara Watterson 6-2, 6-0.
At second doubles Colton and Alyssa Wagaman held on to topple Nova West and Boyer 6-4, 7-5.
Bucktail 5, Towanda 2
In non-league girls’ tennis action the Lady Knights came up short.
They got wins at the first two singles slots as Hannah Ryck held on to beat Myka Poorman 7-5, 0-6, 7-5 at first singles.
At second singles Hannah Risch defeated Sava Kepler 6-3, 6-3.
The Bucks took the rest of the match.
At third singles Carlie Getzyel won over Emma Walter 6-4, 7-5; at fourth singles Emma Poorman topped Mackenna Maynard 6-3, 6-2 and at fifth singles Christina Delatove beat Kileigh Davidson 6-0, 6-1.
At first doubles the Bucktail duo of Myka Poorman and Kepler held on to beat Risch and WAlter 6-0, 4-6, 10-3.
At second doubles Gentzyel and Emma Poorman won over Ryck and Maynard 6-2, 6-3.
In exhibition action Bucktail’s team of Zoe Resto and Dakota Wertz won over Chayalyn Carte and Davidson 6-1, 6-2.
Notre Dame 6, Maine-Endwell 1
The Lady Crusaders won every match but third doubles as they picked up the team victory.
At first singles Lucy Kaffenbarger defeated Hannah Green 6-3, 6-0 while at second singles Maddie Wirth beat Sophia Pelton 6-4, 6-1.
At third singles Alexandra Meier won over Elise Westcott 6-1, 6-4 and at fourth singles Rachel Tsang topped Angela Thomas 6-1, 6-0.
At first doubles the ND duo of Renata Russo and Evalynn Dean won over Evelyn Isham and Amanda Bryal 7-6, 6-7 (5-7), 10-4 while at second doubles Stephanie Smith and Erica Macapinlac beat Johnna Dickey and Gracelynn Brooks 6-1, 7-6 (7-5).
At third doubles the Crusader team of Olivia Murray and Emma Lowman fell to McKenna Seavey and Ann Lin 6-4, 6-1.
