Darryn Callahan got a 3-run home run in the fifth down 3-0 to help Wellsboro tie the game and a two-run single by Caden Smith in the sixth gave the Hornets the 5-3 win over NP-Mansfield in a key NTL showdown.
Both the tying hit and go-ahead hit were with two outs as the Hornets had timely hitting in the game.
With the win Wellsboro sits 7-3 in the league, two games up on Athens (7-5). Wyalusing has four league losses, but have more games to play as they sit at 5-4. NP-Mansfield is now 6-5-1.
Callahan’s home run was a long blast for his fourth home run of the season ti tie the game.
In the fifth inning Brock Hamblin got a two-out single and Conner Adams reached on a walk, before Callahan drove a two-out pitch nearly 400 feet to tie the game.
In the sixth Kaeden Mann got a one-out walk, and Zach Rowland got a walk, before Dylan Abernathy singled to load the bases.
Smith got a two-out single to give Wellsboro the win.
Callahan, Cameron Brought, Abernathy, Smith and Hamblin all had hits for the Hornets in the game.
Rowland started for the Hornets in the win, striking out five in six innings of three-hit ball. Hamblin threw a perfect inning of relief.
Noah Spencer, Derek LItzelman and Logyn Chplosky had hits for NP-Liberty.
Blaise Deitrich struck out three in five innings and Jake Evans struck out one in an inning of relief for NP-Mansfield.
Wyalusing 11, Towanda 1
The Rams scored nine runs in the fifth inning to break open a 2-1 game.
It was a pitcher’s duel early.
The Black Knights got a run off Wyalusing ace Blake Morningstar in the third, and led 1-0.
The Rams got two runs in the fourth off Towanda’s Octavious Chacona, and then some Towanda miscues broke the game open in the fifth.
Morningstar shut down the Towanda bats, allowing just four hits and one run in the five-inning win, striking out 11.
Chacona was strong for Towanda, striking out seven and allowing just two hits in 4 2/3 innings, with Chase Parker finishing on the mound.
Chacona allowed six runs, but just two were earned, as nine of the Rams 11 runs were unearned off four Towanda errors.
Zach Shaffer had a double and Chase Houser had a hit for the only Rams hits in the game.
Mitchell Burke had an RBI.
Nick Kelly, Jacob Bruyn and Shaffer each scored two runs and Clayton Carr, Burke, Lucas Milne, Spencer Krewson and Hunter Moss scored runs.
Towanda got a double from Ethan Sparrow, who scored the Black Knights run, and Parker had a hit and an RBI.
Mason Johnson and Will PItcher each had hits for the Black Knights.
Waverly 12, Whitney Point 1
WAVERLY, N.Y. — The Wolverines scored six runs in the second inning to break open the game in a five-inning win.
Caden Hollywood and Joey Tomasso had two hits each in the game. Tomasso had a triple, an RBI and three runs scored and Hollywood had a run scored and three RBI.
Ty Beeman had a double, an RBI and two runs scored and thomas Hand had a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
Jay Pipher had an RBI and a run scored and Brady Blauvelt, Isaiah Bretz and Nick VanHouten all scored runs in the game.
Derek Seymour struck out 12 in a two-hitter for the Wolverines.
NEB 6, Williamson 4
ROME — With the tame tied at three after five, Wililamson took a 4-3 lead in the top of the sixth, and the Panthers answered with three in the bottom of the sixth to get the win.
Cayden McPherson had two hits, with a double for the Panthers. He had two RBI and scored a run in the game.
Dillon Donnelly and Nick Beers each had doubles for the Panthers. Beers scored two runs and Donnelly had two RBI.
Lucas Crown, Garrett Cooper and Jacob Crown had hits for the Panthers in the game.
Lucas Crown scored a run and Cooper had an RBI.
Joseph Stanton had an RBI and scored a run and Clay Wiggins scored a run in the game.
Collin Allis struck out six in five innings and Wiggins and Lucas Crown struck out three in relief.
