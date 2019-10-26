North Penn Mansfield could not have asked for a better start to the annual Morton Jones Memorial Trophy game against rival Wellsboro. Quarterback Colton Litzelman and crew marched right down the field and then on fourth and goal from the one yard line they stopped the district’s leading rusher Aidan Hauser short of the goal line. The home crowd at Bob and Marian Jones Memorial Field could sense an upset.
Wellsboro’s senior class made sure that did not happen. Wellsboro took control of the game up front, made timely plays, and won a game on a sloppy field that slowed down Wellsboro’s quick hitting running game considerably 21-7.
“Last year they took the trophy clean out of our hands and to come over here and do it to them feels great,” said senior Captain and two-way line starter Tyler Hancock.
Hancock was part of a Wellsboro defense that only allowed 180 yards of offense after the first drive of the game.
The game was won and lost not between the 20s, but inside the five yard line on both sides. With 7:08 left in the first half, Wellsboro Quarterback Isaac Keane ran the read option to perfection, saw the Panther defensive end crash down on Hauser, and ran it in on fourth and goal from the one yard line to make it 14-7.
The Panthers wouldn’t be so lucky inside the five yard line. In fact, they were 0-9 scoring on plays inside the five yard line, continuing a trend from last week where they failed to score on a first and goal from the one yard line against Canton. The same thing happened twice tonight.
“Our defensive philosophy is bend but don’t break and that’s what we did tonight. We got tough and physical down by the goal line and made plays,” said Hancock.
“It gets tighter down there and they can’t spread us out like they can between the twenties,” remarked Hornet Coach Matt Hildebrand, who improved to 6-1 in Morton
Jones games and has already tied Russ Manney for the all-time wins record at Wellsboro with 66. A program that won just 11 games the four years before Hildebrand became head coach is averaging over nine wins per year since he became the coach, one of the greatest turnarounds in the state.
North Penn got on the board first with a Kaeden Matzack catch from Litzelman from 17 yards out just two minutes into the game to put them up 7-0. Silas Wagaman answered later in the first quarter with a great catch and run from 58 yards out on a middle screen to tie it up. Wellsboro would score again before half when Keane scored from the one. The end of the first half was frenetic as the teams turned the ball over four times in a five play stretch with under two minutes to go. Coach Hildebrand knew what his team needed.
“We didn’t say much in the locker room we just told them to calm down and play our game and they listened to music…. It’s a rivalry game and the adrenaline is high, you’re going to have mistakes and turnovers and we just needed to stay the course.”
Stay the course they did. Coming out of halftime receiving the opening kick they put their best drive together of the game as they ate up six minutes on the clock before
Keane found two-sport star Zach Singer in the corner of the end zone on a fourth
and goal from the ten yard line to put Wellsboro up 21-7. North Penn would drive it all the way to the Hornet one yard line but Wellsboro stood tall, just like it would with five minutes left in the fourth quarter in the same scenario.
Wellsboro was led by Hauser who had 27 carries for 152 yards. Keane was 11-17 for 187 with two touchdowns and an interception through the air.
Litzelman was 23-33 for 209 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Wellsboro improves to 9-1 and North Penn falls to 4-6. Both teams will await a potential rematch next week, to be determined when final power rankings are calculated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.