Wellsboro football opened the season with a 48-6 win over Cowanesque Valley on Friday night.
Darryn Callahan led the Hornets attack with 121 yards on seven carries, scoring two times.
Isaac Keane started things with 19 seconds left in the opening quarter with a six-yard touchdown to Zach Singer. Jack Poirier hit the extra point and it was 7-0.
Nick Smith scored on a seven-yard run with 9:48 left in the half and Poirier hit the kick and Callahan had a 22-yard touchdown run with a Poirier kick just 1:44 later as the Hornets led 21-0 at the half.
Callahan had a 56 yard run to start the second half and 24 seconds into the half it was 28-0 after the Poirier kick.
Keane threw a 9-yard touchdown to Will Kibler to make it 35-0 at 9:43.
Tucker St. Peter threw a 43-yard touchdown with 4:44 left in the third to Tanyan Brown and the two-point try failed.
Kanan Keck capped the scoring with a pair of touchdowns. With six seconds left in the third quarter he scored from a yard out and Poirier hit the kick and with 7:23 left in the game had had a two-yard touchdown and the kick failed.
Keane was 9-for-14 passing for 89 yards and two scores and Conner Adams had three catches for 27 yards, while Singer had three for 35 and a score. Callahan had two catches and Kibler had a catch.
Adams ran for 55 yards and Connor Burrell ran for 46, while Keane had 47 on the ground and Smith had 21, while Keck had the two scores on 11 yards.
St. Peter was 3-for-14 passing for 73 yards, all three completions to Brown.
Elliott Good ran for 21 yards for CV and Michael Moore ran for nine yards.
