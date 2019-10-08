Wellsboro’s Caitlyn Callahan earned her 750th career kill as the Hornets defeated South Williamsport 25-2, 25-5 and 25-0 in non-league volleyball action Monday.
Breigh Kemp was a perfect 25-for-25 serving the final set.
Callahan finished with 17 kills to hit 751 while Kemp had 12 assists, 34 points and four aces.
Megan Starkweather had three kills, eight assists and 11 points with Bailey Monks adding five kills as Shiloh Duff had 17 points to go with four aces.
Wellsboro won the JV match 25-5 and 25-11.
The Hornets travel to Williamsport on Wednesday.
