After one quarter Wellsboro and Montgomery were locked in a tie game.
That’s when the Wellsboro offense kicked things into high gear.
Four straight touchdowns in the second quarter, and three straight second half scores helped lead Wellsboro past Montgomery 70-28.
Senior Aidan Hauser put on a show Friday, running for 272 yards and five touchdowns on 26 carries.
Hauser’s five touchdowns tied Quinn Henry in 2017 and Derek Harsch in 2001 for second all-time single game in team history. And, with his rushing total he went over 3,000 yards for his career. His 3,265 yards goes ahead of Harsch into second all-time in Wellsboro history behind Henry at 3,448. He is also second all-time in team history in touchdowns.
Montgomery struck first in the game as Steven Prince had a 69-yard touchdown catch from Logan Almedia just 1:05 into the game. Gabe McNear made the kick and Montgomery led 7-0.
Wellsboro quickly answered as Hauser had a four-yard run with the kick failing at 7:26 and at 5:56 Darryn Callahan had an interception he ran back 38 yards for the score. Alex Burrell had a two-point run to make it 14-7.
Prince caught his second touchdown, a seven-yarder from Almedia, and McNair made the kick with 2:06 left in the quarter to tie the game.
Hauser had scores at 9:20 (four yards), 7:02 (23 yards) and 6:09 (47 yards) and Zach Singer made the kick each time as Wellsboro went up 35-14. Isaac Keane ran three-yards with 5:07 left in the quarter and Singer made the kick to make it 42-14.
Kaide Drick ran 16 yards with 1:22 left in the quarter for Montgomery and McNear made the kick and it was 42-21.
In the second half Burrell had a two-yard touchdown catch from Keane and Singer hit the kick at 6:59. Keane picked off a pass and ran it 75 yards for the score and Jack Poirier hit the kick with 5:54 left in the third and Hauser had a 53-yard run with 1:07 left in the quarter with Poirier hitting the kick.
In the fourth Kade Showers had a one-yard run with 9:03 left for Montgomery with McNear hitting the kick and with 3:58 left Conner Adams had a four-yard run and Poirier hit the kick.
Along with the big day by Hauser, Wellsboro got 34 yards rushing from Keane and Callahan ran for 32, while Kanan Keck ran for 20. Spencer Wetzel had nine yards, Adams four, Silas Wagaman three and Burrell a yard.
Keane threw for 70 yards on 7-of-10 passing and Burrell had three grabs for 23 yards, while Singer had a 27-yard catch. Logan Henry, Hauser and Wagaman had catches.
Keane had five tackles and the interception return on defense, Callahan picked off two passes, with the touchdown, and a forced fumble.Andrew Larson had six tackles.
Almedia threw for 131 yards for Montgomery and Drick ran for 115, while Colby Springman ran for 46.
