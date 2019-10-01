Watching Wellsboro soccer, you’d never know Junior Kaeden Mann was such a prolific goal scorer. He’s a team-first player whose main purpose is to create havoc with his movement for a prolific Hornet attack that has scored over 250 goals the last three years.
Despite his seemingly laid-back style, Mann became the fast player in Wellsboro Boys’ Soccer history to score 50 goals as his four tallies led Wellsboro to an 11-1 win over North Penn-Liberty on Monday night at the Wellsboro Community Athletic Complex.
It took Mann just 53 games to reach 50 goals.
“Kaeden came in his freshman year and started scoring right away, and to get his 50 goals this early in his junior season shows you the type of player he is…. He’s never competing against the competition, he’s always competing against himself”, remarked Wellsboro Head Coach Todd Fitch.
Fitch, who is in his second year as head coach at Wellsboro, was the assistant coach when Mann was a freshman.
“He’s an unselfish player. He started off the season recording more assists than scoring goals himself”, Fitch noted.
The goals came early and often as Wellsboro scored three times in the first four minutes, one coming from Mann. He’d be shut out the rest of the half, though and getting to 50 in front of a home crowd looked in doubt.
However, three goals in the first 22 minutes of the second half, the final one coming on a slick first-time finish off a cross, gave Mann the milestone.
“It made me feel really good to get it out of the way Junior year and get a milestone for me… I didn’t try to get 50 goals, I just played my game”, remarked Mann after the game. He’s taken after two other players he’s played with who have reached the mark, as Tanner Runyan and Brett Rudy reached it in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
Northeast Bradford 5, Galeton 4
The Panthers scored three second half goals to rally past Galeton in NTL boys’ soccer action Monday.
Galeton nabbed the first two goals of the game as Joseph Brumbach scored at 29:34 off a Jake Cochran assist.
Then at 21:15 Brumbach finds the back of the net again, this time off a Jessica Evans through ball.
Brandon Kuhn got NEB on the scoreboard off a shot from outside the 18 at 16:56.
The Panthers then tied it up at 15:14 as Julian Jampo curled a long shot in.
Cochran put Galeton up with 13:10 left in the half, making it 3-2 at the break.
Less than four minutes into the second half Kuhn finished off a Brennen Canfield assist to knot the game up.
Kuhn got the hat trick at 18:52 on a shot from the corner of the 18.
Gavin Merritt extended the lead to two goals off an assist by Jampo with 8:44 left in the game.
With 2:01 Cochran cut it to a 1-goal deficit crashing the goal on a Garrett Cooper save that deflected away.
NEB out shot Galeton 17-10 as both teams notched four saves.
Cooper made six saves for NEB.
Benton 7, Sullivan County 2
The Griffins cut it to 2-1 early in the second half but Benton went on to score five straight goals to get the Mid-Penn boys’ soccer win Monday.
Benton took a 2-0 lead at the break thanks to goals from Fernando Cruz and Clay Nickles.
Less than three minutes into the second half Nathan Higley scored to make it 2-1.
However, a little over two minutes after that James DiLossi scored for a 3-1 lead. Benton then got goals from Chase Hoover, Luke Hayman, Cruz and Orion Pursel to push their advantage to 7-1.
Trace Neary scored with nine minutes left for the 7-2 final.
Benton out shot Sullivan 21-10 as Owen Schweitzer made 13 saves in net for the Griffins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.