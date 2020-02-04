Senior Ty Morral announced he will continue his golf career this upcoming fall for Millersville University.
During the 2019 season, a year after helping the Hornets win their 5th NTL championship and their 1st District IV title, Morral led Wellsboro to their 6th league championship and an undefeated season. Morral led Wellsboro with an 80.36 overall average, won three matches, was a four-time runner-up, finished 6th overall to help Wellsboro finish 2nd as a team at the District IV AA championships, and finished tied for 17th at the PIAA state championships.
“The campus is great, I love the comradery of the team, having the course 500 yards away is awesome, and getting a partial scholarship were major factors on why I wanted to go to Millersville,” Morral said. Morral will also be joining former Wellsboro teammate Ben Barnett on the squad. “It’s going to be fun. I can’t wait to play golf with him and learn from him even more.”
In his five years as head coach Steve Macensky has had two student-athletes continue playing at the collegiate level. Barnett joined Millersville after the Hornets’ 2018 season following a 5th place finish at the PIAA championships. Morral is his second college athlete in as many years.
“Ty was one of the hardest workers I’ve had on the golf team,” said Macensky. “He’s really only been playing golf for three and a half years and to be at the point he’s at and now signing to play golf at Millersville University shows you how much hard work he’s put in. I believe he’ll continue to work just as hard as over the last three years and I believe he’ll be able to get a starting lineup spot in the first year.”
While Morral fell in love with Millersville on his visit he might not have reached this point four years ago as he signed up late.
“Ty never played golf until June before his freshman year,” recalled Macensky. “When practice started his freshman year, Ty didn’t signup or come to the first practice. Then, Thursday night of the first week his mom came to see me after practice to ask if Ty could join the team still. I said yes. What they didn’t know was PIAA rosters were due on Friday. So Ty almost waited too long to join the team. Had he missed the deadline and not payed that first year who knows if he would have ever played. I’m glad I said yes. Ty is one of the hardest working players I have seen. I wish him the best of luck in college and with golf.”
