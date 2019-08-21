WAVERLY, N.Y. — New year, same story.
Thanks to Ty Morral (75) and Joseph Propheta (78) going 1-2 in the league Wellsboro was able to keep their stranglehold on NTL golf from the last couple seasons going as they started a new league season on Tuesday at Shepard Hills.
The Hornets won the day with 334 total strokes between their top four players — Morral, Propheta, Brock Hamblin (87) and Dylan Abernathy (94).
North Penn-Mansfield (373) took second followed by Cowanesque Valley (382), Sayre (408), Towanda (409) and Athens (442).
“We felt we would be very competitive but we weren’t sure what the exact score would be,” said Wellsboro coach Steve Macensky. “The scores that they shot today were great. I couldn’t have asked for anymore from the top two guys.”
The veteran coach knew his top three — Morral, Propheta and Hamblin — would perform well but it was finding that fourth score with was an unknown.
“Who could break 100,” Macensky explained. “That’s what we needed, somebody under 100, and we got a 94 and a 99 and a 101. We had three guys all right there competing to do that. That’s exciting and encouraging going forward.”
The low golfer of the day was Tioga’s Sam Taylor, who was playing as an exhibition. He shot a 3-over 74, one stroke better than Morral.
Taylor had the most birdies on the day with three and kept mistakes to a minimum with just four holes played over par.
Morral ended the day with two birdies, tied Taylor with 11 pars, and had five bogies.
“I didn’t start off the best,” he admitted. “I started off the back 3-over after the first eight holes but I was able to bounce back and just shoot a good number on the front.”
The senior was pleased with shooting mid-70s a little over a week into the season but was even happier to get the sweep.
“It’s a good start to try and get my league average down,” said Morral. “The thing that comes first is the team and I’m just glad to get the win.”
Propheta’s 7-over was good enough for third while Towanda’s Tyler Hawley finished the day with a 79.
“I struggled on the back but I really pulled it together on the front,” Hawley said. “I struck the ball well out front just a few putts didn’t fall. That really hurt.”
For the past couple seasons Hawley’s been working hard to be amongst the top players in the NTL and, after one match, he’s right there with them.
“It feels really good being one of the lower numbers in the league,” he said.
This is his third match of the year so far, something he attributes to his strong start.
“It really set the tone for the start of the senior year,” Hawley remarked. “I’ve hit the ball phenomenal.”
CV’s Austin Outman rounded out the top five with an 80, a score he wasn’t happy with.
“I wasn’t really feeling it this morning when I came into it,” he explained. “I didn’t really play up to my game.”
It’s been a hectic year so far for the Indians as their former coach stepped down just before the season started.
The returning state qualifier has big goals for the year — looking to place higher than the 16th place he took in 2018 — but knows he needs to iron out some of his mistakes from Tuesday.
“I missed a lot of birdie putts inside of 10-feet that really would have helped today,” Outman said.
The rest of the top 10 were NPM’s Ethan Weiskopff (85), Hamblin, Sayre’s Gavin Blair (89), Troy’s Hayden Dewey (89) and NPM’s Curtis Craig (91).
Rounding out Wellsboro was Daniel Mitchell at 99 and Ethan Blakley with a 100 while for the Tigers Alex Stein shot a 98, Andrew Green had a 99 and Reece White scored a 105.
For third place CV after Outman Joel Heck carded a 94, Josh Whalen nabbed a 99 and Zach Carr shot 109.
Kannon VanDuzer’s 92 was second for the home standing Redskins. He was followed by Dylan Seck (108) and Colton Watkins (119).
Towanda’s Kourtney Dunn shot 101 with Garrett Chapman adding a 111, including the day’s only eagle on 18. He holed it out from a fairway sand bunker that was 140 yards from the hole.
Ryan Elliott added a 118 and Will Pitcher scored a 123 to round out the Knights.
Brady Smith (107) and Travis Jayne (107) led the Wildcats while Kyler Setzer chipped in with a 113. Cameron Sullivan shot 115, Carter Jones had 116 and Carson Smith came away with a 121.
In 9-hole exhibition action Wellsboro’s Blake Hamblin shot 52, Frank Kewitt had 64 and Justin Wilcox scored a 66; Athens’ Lucas Kraft finished with a 63, CV’s Julian Francis shot 60 and Connor Burdick finished with a 70, Sayre’s Travis Wibirt added a 73 and NPM’s Charlie Culver finished with a 74.
The next NTL match will be on Thursday, Aug. 29 at Towanda Country Club with a 2:30 p.m. start.
