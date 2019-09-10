ROME — Four different players found the back of the net as Wellsboro defeated Northeast Bradford 7-0 in NTL boys’ soccer action Monday.
Kaeden Mann, Will Poirier and Jack Poirier had two goals each with Mann and Will Poirier also doling out two assists.
Luke Pondo added a goal while Owen Richardson had an assist.
Wellsboro had a 25-4 edge in shots and 11-2 edge in corner kicks.
Sullivan County 10, NP-Liberty 5
The Griffins scored three goals in the first three minutes in a shootout win over North Penn-Liberty during non-league boys’ soccer action Monday.
Nathan Higley scored 19 seconds in for Sullivan, who then assisted on a Sam Carpenter goal and a Colton Ammerman goal to give the Griffins a 3-0 lead.
NPL’s Cadian Alexander then scored off a Kevin Alexander assist but Sullivan came back with three more goals: Jalen Thomas off a Yasler Montero helper, Jordan Williams with a Landon Baldwin assist and Higley again off a Thomas assist.
Cadian Alexander hit a penalty kick just before the half to make it 6-2.
NPL cut it to 6-4 as Cadian Alexander finished the hat trick off a Derek Litzelman assist while Litzelman followed that up with an assist to Taylor Nelson.
Sullivan then answered by finishing out the game as they got goals from Montero, Colton Ammerman (off a Trace Neary assist), Thomas and Rockey Finnegan.
Nelson scored the final NPL goal off a Cadian Alexander assist.
Both teams had 18 shots while Sullivan had a 7-2 edge in corner kicks.
Owen Schweitzer made 15 saves in net for Sullivan while Jaden Good had eight saves for the Mountaineers.
Sullivan won the JV game 4-2 as Finnegan, Riley King, Trey Higley and Isaiah Lizey each had a goal for the Griffins.
Sullivan hosts Muncy today.
Sayre 6, Towanda 2
Cody VanBenthuysen had a hat trick to lead the Redskins to an NTL boys’ soccer win Monday.
He added an assist to go with his three goals while Mason Hughey, Will Trump and Brayden Post also had goals.
Hughey added two assists with Nick Park getting a helper as well.
Cody Griffin and Dan Wright had the two Towanda goals.
Sayre out shot Towanda 19-9 as Trevor Campbell made seven saves in net for the Redskins. Aidan Hennessy blocked 11 Sayre shots.
“I think our team is improving in each game they play,” said Towanda coach Jon Sayre. “Even though the score was disappointing we have a lot to build on and continue to improve in little ways.”
Maine Endwell 1, Athens 0
The Wildcats gave up a goal to Jack Coleman midway through the first half en route to the non-league loss in boys’ soccer action Monday.
“This is a solid team that we met tonight,” Athens coach Jake Lezak said. “The game was played between back lines as both teams were denied opportunities on goal and shots were at a minimum. Very much a momentum shifting game and back and forth. The teams were pretty evenly matched. I am very pleased with the way we defended them as they have put in a lot of goals so far this season. A few different plays for us up front and we may have come out on top. The chances were there, but not great ones. We are only going to get better. I feel that we played well but not great. I was very pleased with the efforts of the players off the bench. They came in against a solid team and it didn’t seem to phase them. We continued to press and defend well.”
ME had a slight edge in shots 6-4 and corners 3-2. Joel Maslin made three saves in net.
Lezak ultimately believes this game was a good measuring stick for moving forward.
“This game was set up for us to see where we are at early on in the season,” he said. “I’m not pleased or happy that we lost, but we will learn from this and grow as a team. Many players stepped it up tonight and showed us what they can really do and that they belong on the field. So from here, we have to continue to work on how we gel as a team. We need to read each other better, we need a better more consistent passing game and first touch. This doesn’t mean that I think it was bad tonight. I think we played well. This is definitely a playoff caliber team and one we will see in the post season. You would expect a game to be won or lost by one goal in the post season. With all that being said, I think this taught the team and myself a lot about where we need to grow. I’d rather lose this early in the season with more games to play than in late October and have to wait another year. The unfortunate part is that we were missing a few key players tonight and lost two more. It would be nice to be healthy and be able to play them again to see how we have grown.”
GIRLS
Lea VanAllen scored twice as Waverly defeated Newark Valley 4-1 in IAC girls’ soccer action Monday.
Gabby Picco and Melina Ortiz had the other two Wolverine goals.
Sadie VanAllen had three assists on the night while Ortiz also had a helper.
“Lea and Sadie VanAllen worked very well up top,” said Waverly coach Tara Hogan. “Sadie had three assists tonight.This just goes to show how hard she worked to provide opportunities for other girls. Cora Smith was tested again today and did well with holding the defensive line with Bella Romano and Tessa Petlock. Melina tried her hand at sweeper today and did well. She seems to have a more natural instinct to hang back and help out the defense. This group of girls works well with this formation. Hayleigh Moran and Paige Robinson both worked hard to hold down the outside of the field. Paige is fun to watch. She’s not afraid to get in the action and does well with holding her own even as an 8th grader. The second half was cleaner for us but we still have a lot to work on.”
Kaitlyn Clark made nine saves for Waverly as they out shot the Cardinals 14-9 and had a 2-1 edge in corner kicks.
Notre Dame 7, SVEC 0
Ellie Mustico had a hat trick as the Crusaders rolled into their IAC schedule with a win in girls’ soccer Monday.
Mustico also had an assist to go with her three goals.
Shannon Maloney added two goals while Leila Vargas had a goal with three assists.
Rachel Simpson notched a goal and Hope Gray had an assist.
Notre Dame sported a 26-1 shot advantage and a 9-1 corner kick edge.
OM 4, Tioga 0
The Tigers fell in IAC girls’ soccer action Monday.
“First home game, a lot of the girls were a little nervous to start which showed in the first two minutes when O-M scored at the 38:20 mark of the first half,” said Tioga coach Jim Walsh. “We simply got caught flat footed not moving or communicating. After that the girls caught fire and battled the rest of the half. Down only 1-0 at half we were in the game. Unfortunately disaster struck early in the second half when our starting left forward Rachel Feeko went down with what may be a season ending knee injury. Odessa took advantage of our situation, scoring three goals just minutes apart (26:15, 24:12, and 22:05) until I was able to slide Eve Wood back at the right fullback slot. Rookie Goalie Gabrielle Foley played her best game of the season, stopping 22 shots including some rapid fire rebound shots. Offensively we could not find the net against returning first team league all star, senior Grack Vondracek, who is equal to two defenders back there.”
OM out shot Tioga 26-13 and had a 3-1 edge in corner kicks.
