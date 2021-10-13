By The Review
The Athens volleyball team was swept by Wellsboro in NTL volleyball action on Tuesday night.
Wellsboro won the first set, 25-19, the second, 25-17, and the third, 25-13.
Cassy Friend led the Wildcats with 13 digs in the match.
Taylor Walker recorded a team-high 13 assists, and also had two kills.
Braelynn Wood registered seven kills to lead Athens.
Kassie Babcock added on three kills and three digs.
“The girls played hard,” Athens coach Heather Hanson said. “We’ll regroup for the game (Wednesday).
Athens will take on Towanda at home this evening.
Williamson 3, Sayre 0
Williamson had no problem taking down Sayre, winning all three sets by a double-digit margin on Tuesday.
The Warriors won the first set, 25-12, the second, 25-11, and the third, 25-15.
Maddison Belles had a good night serving the ball for Sayre, as she tallied four aces. She also had one block and two digs.
Rachael Vandermark recorded a team-high four digs to go along with two kills and one ace.
Makenna Garrison and Aliyah Rawlings both had three digs and two kills apiece.
Alexis Frisbie added on two more digs and one kill.
Sayre will travel to Canton for a match at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Wyalusing 3,
Cowanesque Valley 0
The Wyalusing volleyball team won all three sets against Cowanesque Valley on Tuesday night.
For the Lady Rams, Emille Otis had 18 assists and three kills. Hannah Ely had 10 kills, Priscilla Newton registered 13 digs, and Reanne Rodriguez had two service aces and 15 digs.
Wyalusing’s Karissa Brown had four kills and four service aces.
The Lady Rams travel to play Williamson at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday
