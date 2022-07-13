ATHENS — The Athens Majors All-Stars will have to wait a couple days for another shot at winning the District 15 title after dropping a 5-1 decision to Wellsboro on Tuesday evening.
Athens and Wellsboro will now play a winner-take-all championship game on Thursday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. in Wellsboro.
Athens jumped out to a 1-0 lead on Tuesday thanks to a solo home run from Joe Dickerson in the bottom of the second.
Wellsboro would tie the game in the top of the fourth and then exploded for four runs in the fifth to take a 5-1 advantage.
The Athens bats just couldn’t get going and Wellsboro would hang on for the victory to force Thursday’s title game.
Chase Gombocz had a double for the only other Athens hit on Tuesday.
Dickerson went 4 1/3 innings on the hill with six strikeouts, while allowing five runs on three hits. Cartyr Cockcroft closed things out with three strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings of work.
