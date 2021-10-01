SAYRE — Sayre took the first set, 26-24, but Wellsboro went on to win the next three to earn the 3-1 victory in Thursday night’s NTL volleyball match.
The Hornets won the second set 25-18 and the third, 25-13.
The fourth and deciding set was closer, but it was Wellsboro who came out on top with a 25-23 win.
Gianna Quattrini recorded eight digs to lead the team and added on two aces and two kills.
Gabby Shaw led Sayre with five kills and also added two blocks, one ace and one dig.
Rachel Vandermark and Emma Smith each recorded seven digs, and Vandermark had six assists.
Smith tacked on three assists, two kills and one ace.
Sayre will visit Northeast Bradford for a match at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Athens 3, Troy 1
TROY — The Athens volleyball team snapped its losing streak with a victory over Troy in four sets on Thursday night.
Athens won the first two sets, 25-17 and 25-15. Troy fought back in the third set, winning 25-18.
The Wildcats held on for the win by winning the fourth set, 25-20.
Jenny Ryan led the way for Athens with seven aces, 14 kills and 18 digs.
Five other Wildcats also broke double-digits in the digs column. Braelynn Wood had 13, Ally Martin and Ella Coyle each had 12, and both Taylor Walker and Cassie Babcock finished with 11.
Wood also recorded four aces in the match.
“The girls as a team played really well. It was super refreshing to watch them play with more relentlessness,” Athens coach Heather Hanson said. “We tried a couple different things tonight and that seemed to help out.”
Athens will face off against North Penn-Liberty at home at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.