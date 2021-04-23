The Wellsboro tennis team fell to Williamsport 5-0 on Thursday for their first loss of the year.
Kyle Shuler of Williamsport beat Will Poirier 6-4, 6-0 at first singles and Alex Norris won 6-3, 6-1 over Zach Singer at second singles.
Zach Luke won 6-2, 7-5 over Joe Doty at third singles.
Evan Beiter and Owen Kaar won 6-1, 6-2 over Owen Richardson and Liam Manning at first doubles and Hemberth Pena-Vasquez and Abheet Sarkev beat Gavin Gardner and Hayne Webster 6-1, 6-1.
Galeton 3, CV 1
Braiden Cimino of Galeton won 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) at second doubles over Kadin Stone and at third singles Micah Batson won 6-1, 6-1 over Brett Meise.
John Martin and Matthew Smith beat Ben Doran and Maverick Graves 6-2, 6-3.
Arch Ackley of CV won 6-4, 6-3 over Reilly Strike at first singles.
There was no second doubles.
