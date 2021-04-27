The Wellsboro tennis team wrapped up the NTL title with a 5-0 win over Towanda on Monday.
Will Poirier won 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 over Jaden Wise at first singles and Zach Singer won 6-1, 6-0 over Dacion Yrigollen.
Joe Doty won 6-4, 6-4 over Rein Alderfer at third singles.
Owen Richardson and Liam Manning won 6-2, 6-3 over Luke Tavani and Ethan Dillman at first doubles and Jacob Abadi and Hayne Webster won 6-3, 6-0 over Ryan O’Connor and Aidan Hennessy at second doubles.
In exhibitions Wellsboro’s Gavin Gardner and Connor Pierce won 4-3 over Aaron Hakes and Nate Spencer and Matt Richards and Aidan Gehman of Wellsboro won 6-0, 4-3 over Yrigollen and Alderfer.
