The Wellsboro tennis team beat Towanda 5-2.
Wellsboro’s Georgia Macensky won at second singles 6-1, 6-0 over Hannah Risch and at third singles Ashayla Faulkner won 6-0, 6-1 over Emma Walter.
Rileigh Gerges of Wellsboro won at fourth singles 6-4, 6-4 over Mackenna Maynard and at first doubles Macensky and Faulknerbeat Walter and Risch 6-0, 6-1, while Alyssa Wagaman and Ana Perry won 6-3, 6-4 over Kileigh Davidson and Maynard.
Towanda’s Hannah Ryck won 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 over Abigail Colton at first singles and Ava Gannon of Towanda won 7-1, 4-6, 6-4 over Bethany Zuchowski.
In an exhibition match Kaley Zuchowski and Gillian Hernandez won 7-5, 6-6 (7-5) over Juliana Varner and Chayalin Carle.
