TOWANDA — The Wellsboro boys’ tennis team stayed unbeaten with a 5-0 win over Towanda in a matchup of unbeaten teams.
Will Poirier won at first singles 6-2, 6-2 over Jaden Wise and Zach Singer won 6-1, 6-0 over Dacion Yrigollen.
In third singles Joe Doty won 6-2, 6-1 over Rein Alderfer.
In doubles Owen Richardson and Dustin Benedict won 6-2, 7-5 over Luke Tavani and Ethan Dillman and Liam Manning and Hayne Webster won 6-1, 6-0 over Ryan O’Connor and Aidan Hennessy.
