TOWANDA — The Wellsboro tennis team topped Towanda 6-1 on Thursday.
In first singles Towanda’s Hannah Ryck won 6-1, 6-1 over Abigail Colton and at second singles Wellsboro’s Georgia Macensky won 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 over Hannah Risch.
Ashayla Faulkner won 6-3, 6-2 over Emma Walter at third singles and Rileigh Gerges won 6-4, 7-5 over Mackenna Maynard, while Alyssa Wagaman won 7-5, 7-5 over Ava Gannon.
Macensky and Gerges won 7-5, 7-5 over Risch and Walter and Colton and Zuchowski won 6-1, 6-1 over Ryck and Maynard.
In an exhibition match Kaley Zuchowski of Wellsboro won 7-5 over Juliana Varner. Kileigh Davidson and Chayalin Carle of Towanda won 6-2, 6-0 over Ana Perry and Gillian Hernandez.
