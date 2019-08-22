Hornets rout Muncy
Wellsboro picked up their first girls’ tennis win of the season, beating Muncy 6-1 on Wednesday.
They swept the singles as Abigail Colton beat Faith Mihalick 10-5 at first singles while Georgia Macensky won 10-1 over Rory Oden at second singles.
At third singles Ashayla Faulkner defeated Breana King 10-0, at fourth singles Bethany Zuchowski topped Chloe Skaluda 10-0 and at fifth singles Rileigh Gerges beat Lauren Harner-Steele 10-1.
Muncy won at first doubles as Mihalick and Oden won over Macensky and Gerges 10-4 while the Wellsboro duo of Alyssa Wagaman and Ana Perry defeated Rebecca Rosario and Rhianna Mclean 10-1 at second doubles.
Bedford plays at White Deer
Sullivan County’s Braeden Bedford shot a 111 at White Deer Golf recently.
XFL releases team names, logos
The XFL has names for its eight teams, now it needs players.
The league, which begins play in February, revealed team logos and names Wednesday. The teams are the Los Angeles Wildcats, New York Guardians, DC Defenders, Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, St. Louis BattleHawks, Seattle Dragons and Tampa Bay Vipers.
“We’re sincere in our belief that it is up to fans and players to write the story. We have written the headline and now the story will be what happens on the field,” league President and COO Jeffrey Pollack said.
Commissioner Oliver Luck said the league will soon announce additional signings from the first round of commissioner invitations that were extended earlier this month. The XFL recently signed former Oklahoma and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones as its first player.
“We’ve anxiously awaiting the Labor Day cuts that will take place where there will be another group of players available,” Luck said. “Things have gone as well as expected.”
Luck said the draft will be in October. Playing rules are still being tweaked after the league held a session in California with coaches, Fox and ESPN last month.
The XFL announced in 2017 that it was coming back after it went one season in 2001 before shutting down.
Lions extend Harrison
DETROIT (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that defensive tackle Damon Harrison and the Detroit Lions have agreed to an $11 million, one-year extension, giving him three years left under contract with the franchise.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement had not been announced.
The Lions acquired Harrison from the New York Giants in the middle of last season for a draft pick. Harrison, who turns 31 in November, was a 2016 All-Pro selection.
Harrison is entering his eighth season. He’s started 16 games in six straight seasons while playing for the Jets, Giants and Lions.
