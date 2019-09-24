Wellsboro edged St. John Neumann 4-3 in non-league girls’ tennis action Monday.
They swept four of the final singles matches to secure the win.
Abigail Colton lost to Maria Helminiak 6-1, 6-4 at first singles but at second singles Wellsboro’s Georgia Macensky beat Maria Johnson 6-0, 6-1.
At third singles Ashayla Faulkner won 6-0, 6-1 over Julianna Kriner, a fourth singles Rileigh Gerges beat Ophira Weiser 6-0, 6-2 and at fifth singles Alyssa Wagaman topped Madison Minnear 6-0, 6-1 to get the win.
At first doubles Wellsboro’s duo of Bethany and Kailey Zuchowski lost 6-1, 6-2 to Helmiak and Julianna Kriner while at second doubles Hornets Anna Perry and Gillian Hernandez fell to Marin Johnson and Weiser 7-6 (8-6), 6-4.
