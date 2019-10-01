Wellsboro defeated Towanda 6-1 in NTL girls’ soccer action Monday.
Knight Hannah Ryck won the first singles match 6-1, 6-0 over Abigail Colton.
Wellsboro won the rest, beginning at second singles with Georgia Macensky over Hannah Risch 6-4, 6-1, Ashayla Faulkner beat Emma Walter 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 at third singles, Rileigh Gerges defeated Mckenna Maynard 6-4, 6-0 at fourth singles and Alyssa Wagaman won over Ava Gannon 6-2, 6-3 at fifth singles.
The Hornet duo of Macensky and Gerges won over Chayalin Carle and Kileigh Davidson 6-2, 6-0 at first doubles.
At second doubles Colton and Bethany Zuchowski beat Ryck and Maynard 6-7, 7-6, 10-6.
