This Wellsboro Boys’ High School Soccer Junior Class has been a part of a lot of goal-scoring over the past three years. Junior Midfielder Will Poirier has been at the center of many of them, and Tuesday Night at Wellsboro Community Athletic Complex he recorded his 50th assist.
He joins Gabe Leach as the only players in Wellsboro history to reach the milestone. He’s just four off of Leach’s program record of 55 after recording five assists against Troy in an 8-2 Hornet victory.
Poirier recorded his 50th assist in a special way, in the 33rd minute Wellsboro earned a corner kick and Poirier floated in a perfect ball onto the head of cousin Zach Singer, who finished the header and gave Poirier his 50th assist. “We ran a special play and Zach was in the right spot to head it in and for it to be my cousin it was kind of cool because he’s a defender and doesn’t get to score much. When I saw the ball in the air I thought ‘he better score that.’”
Speaking of Leach, Poirier said that he was like a role model to Will when he was a freshman and he tries to mimic a lot of things that Gabe Leach did.
Head Coach Todd Fitch seemed to agree. “I think their technical ability stands out. Gabe was committed to an assist as much as he was scoring himself and will is the same way… Will recognizes that assists are just as valuable as a goal. To be able to get fifty assists is a testament to the type of player he is. He is truly unselfish. If you look back I’m sure there were plenty of opportunities for Will to score goals and he passed.”
For Wellsboro, Joe Grab had one goal, Singer had one, Kaeden Mann had one, Alvaro Garza-Seijo had four, and Owen Richardson had one. Troy got two second-half goals from Tanner Hodge off assists from JT Landis and Kane Howland.
