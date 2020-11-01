After squandering every bit of a 7-0 second set lead in a span of nine points, in years past you could expect Wellsboro Volleyball to let the entire set get away from them.
It was not so. Wellsboro showed incredible resilience and rebounded from its only stretch of poor play the whole match, winning 17 of the next 23 points to take the second set. They won the first and third sets, too, and defeated Troy, 3-0, (25-16, 25- 14, 25-16) to advance in the District IV AA Girls’ Volleyball Playoffs. The Hornets will take on rival North Penn-Liberty for the fourth consecutive year in the final on Thursday, November 5 at 6:30 at Williamson High School.
On Thursday, Wellsboro blew a big lead to Troy. They were up two sets to none, and 15-4 in the third set, but the Trojans stormed back on their home court and won to clinch a district playoff spot and a rematch with Wellsboro. Wellsboro came out determined to avenge that loss.
“We went into that game (Thursday night) and we lost a little bit of intensity towards the end of that game,” Hornet Head Coach Sharon Zuchowski said. “We knew today that we couldn’t leave any point on the floor and they left everything on the court.”
They certainly did not leave anything on the court. Wellsboro played one of their best defensive matches of the year. Defense was a weak point for Wellsboro earlier in the season, but with the emergence of Senior libero Kathryn Burnett as one of the district’s premier liberos, as well as the insertion of Senior defensive specialist Alina Pietrzyk into the lineup in the back row, that defense has become a burgeoning strength of Wellsboro’s.
“It’s helped immensely, we were letting a lot of balls drop (early in the season),” Zuchowski said. “I think we finally our chemistry, and the girls are communicating a lot more. We knew we would have to step up our defense if we wanted to be successful in the end.”
Burnett especially has come on strong. She’s had 14 digs or more in the last ten matches, and has gone over 20 digs seven times in that streak. Pietrzyk has been rock solid as well. Since the lineup change she has had 35 digs in three matches, despite playing only half the rotations.
The defense was apparent in that sensational second set run. It seemed like at times there were more than six Hornets on the court as Troy could not find the floor.
“The way that we have played this year we have put ourselves in situations like that (blowing leads in sets) and so they’ve learned from their past mistakes this year and so they know they can get their act together and they know that ‘hey, we can do this’ and that we can’t go down that dark path.”
If the Wellsboro defense continues to shine, it’s quite the formidable team. The offense has been great all year and is arguably the most balanced attack in District IV. That balance was on display Saturday as Bailey Monks, Shiloh Duff, Bre Kemp, Emma Owlett and Olivia Crocco all had at least five kills. It’s from all angles too, as
Wellsboro threatens from not only outside hitter, but the middle and opposite spots as well. Duff and Monks formed a formidable duo in the middle on Saturday, controlling the match with their size.
For Wellsboro, it’s time to exorcise some more demons. North Penn-Liberty, the winner of the past four District IV AA championships, has beat Wellsboro in the final the last three seasons.
“It’s time for Wellsboro to get another district title,” Zuchowski said. “These girls want an opportunity to do that and that’s what you saw today.”
