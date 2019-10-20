Wellsboro ran for 508 yards as they defeated Wyalusing 48-14 in NTL football action Saturday.
Darryn Callahan led the way, getting 125 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries while Logan Henry added 91 yards and a score on one carry.
Aidan Hauser, Wellsboro’s stalwart back, had six carries for 56 yards on a lighter day for him.
Things started out as a defensive battle with the first quarter ending scoreless.
Three seconds into the second quarter Wellsboro got on the scoreboard thanks to a Logan Henry 1-yard run. Zach Singer added the point after for the 7-0 lead.
Then with 7:58 left in the half Alex Burrell punched one in from a 1-yard out for the second Hornet touchdown. Singer’s kick was good and Wellsboro had a 14-0 advantage.
The Rams struck back on their ensuing drive as Mitchell Burke hit Shane Fuhrey for a 74 yard touchdown pass. The 2-point conversion was no good but Wyalusing made it a 14-8 contest going into the half.
Wellsboro has been a good second half team this year and that continued on Saturday as they scored three touchdowns in the third quarter.
Callahan had the first two on runs of three and 36 yards. Singer’s two kicks were true and the Hornets pushed their lead to 28-6.
Then with 1:14 left in the quarter Wellsboro went to the air with Keane hitting Burrell for a 12-yard scoring strike. Jack Poirier kicked the point after this time to make it a 35-6 advantage.
The Hornets added another touchdown with 9:12 left in the fourth as Conner Adams ran it in from 10 yards out. Poirier’s kick was good to make it 42-6.
Wyalusing was able to get another big play touchdown as Burke hit Kashawn Cameron for an 84-yard strike. The 2-point conversion was good to make it 42-14.
Then with 23 seconds left Adams nabbed his second rushing touchdown of the day, this one from 9-yards out. Poirier’s point after was good for the 48-14 final.
Keane was 3-for-11 for 67 yards from under center with three interceptions.
The Rams were held to minus-3 rushing yards but Burke threw for 227 yards on 13-for-28 passing.
Cameron and Fuhrey were his favorite targets. Cameron made three catches for 108 yards while Fuhrey also had three receptions for 95 yards.
Isaiah Way caught four passes for 20 yards.
Defensively for Wyalusing Jacob Bruyn had two picks and 11 tackles on the day.
The Rams host Towanda for the Bronze Helmet next week while Wellsboro travels to NP-Mansfield for the Morton F. Jones game.
