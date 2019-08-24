WELLSBORO — Wellsboro has been known for explosive offenses under 7th year head coach Matt Hildebrand and the 2019 season appears to be no different. Wellsboro’s first team scored on all eight possessions they played en route to a 53-6 win over Cowanesque Valley at the Wellsboro Community Athletic Complex.
“We do a lot of work in the summer and that really helps us get ready” said Hildebrand, who improved to 7-0 in season openers at Wellsboro.
The offensive line and running game looked especially ready, running for 425 yards on just 46 carries as twelve different players carried that ball.
The highlight of those twelve was returning 1500 yard rusher Aidan Hauser. The senior, coming off a torn ACL suffered in the regular season finale last year showed no rust from that injury as the elusiveness that spurred him on last year was back en route to 201 yards and 4 touchdowns on 16 carries. “I trust my surgeon and I’ve been working hard doing rehab, getting it stronger and so I felt great out there cutting.” Cut he did, as he made Cowanesque Valley defenders miss constantly with cutback lanes set up by a quick and explosive Wellsboro line.
The passing offense was not lacking for Wellsboro when they needed it either. Sophomore quarterback Isaac Keane was 5-7 for 84 yards in his first game as the clear-cut starting quarterback.
Despite the score, there were certain bright spots for the Indians as quarterback Seth Huyler was 10-19 for 123 yards and a touchdown that came as time expired in the first half. Huyler frequently made good throws under pressure and took care of the football.
The scoring was early and often for Wellsboro. Keane found dual-sport star Zach Singer in the first quarter before five combined touchdowns between Hauser and Senior running back Logan Henry, who had the play of the game with a powerful 76 yard touchdown run to make it 32-0. Wellsboro’s first team defense was not scored on and was led by Henry with 7 tackles and Alex Burrell with 6.
Wellsboro travels to Alparon Park next week in a showdown that should have large ramifications. “It will be our most physical game… It usually comes down to the last man standing,” said Hildebrand.
