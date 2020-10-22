The Wellsboro volleyball team handed Canton their first loss of the year, as they swept the Warriors 25-15, 25-22, 25-17 on Wednesday.
Annie Gaiotti had 10 points, three aces, four kills and seven digs for Canton and Aislyn Williams had a point, three kills, three assists and four digs.
Gracie Covert had three points and two kills and Lauren Gleckner had two kills.
Jilaney Hartford had a point and five kills and Rachel Martin had six kills and three digs.
Jillian Shay had 11 digs and a point and Carmya Martell had five points, an ace, 19 assists and eight digs, while Trisha Gilbert had a point, an ace and five digs.
Canton won the JV match 25-12, 25-18.
Towanda 3,
Williamson 2
25-16, 18-25, 25-7, 15-25, 15-11
Paige Manchester had 15 points, 15 kills, six blocks and eight digs for Towanda in the win and Gracie Schoonover had 15 kills and four blocks.
Blaze Wood had six points, two kills, six digs and two assists and Amanda Horton had six points, five kills and 11 digs.
Samarah Smith had 10 points, three kills and 11 digs and DaLanie Pepper had seven points, four kills, 28 assists and nine digs.
Maddie Maynard had five points and 12 digs and Aziza Ismailova had six digs, while Aliyah Nimmo had three points and a dig and Shaylee Greenland had three points and two digs.
Towanda won the JV match 25-21, 25-27, 15-11.
Greenland had nine points, a kill, seven digs and four assists and Athena Chacona had six points and 10 digs.
Brea Overpeck had five points, seven kills and three digs and Winter Saxer had five kills and seven blocks.
Addie Maynard had five points and five digs and Katelyn Williams had four points, three kills and two digs. Ismailova had a kill and eight digs, Katelyn Nonnemacher had five points and Ashlyn Vargeson had a dig.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Sullivan County 5, Benton 3
The Griffins got four goals from Jalen Thomas in the win on Wednesday, two in the final 12 minutes to give them the win.
Thomas started the scoring in the third minute off a Trace Neary assist and Neary scored on a penalty kick in the 21st minute.
Orien Pussel scored in the 26th minute for Benton and Thomas scored in the 32nd minute.
In the second half Benton tied the game as James Delessi scored in the 47th and 65th minute, before Thomas won it with goals in the 78th and 79th minutes.
Sullivan had nine shots and seven corner kicks and Benton had five shots and six corner kicks.
Owen Schweitzer had two saves for the Griffins and Joshua Fisher had four saves for Benton.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Williamson 5, Sayre 0
Hailey Warner had two goals for Williamson in the win and Kara Shieve and Chelsea Hungerford had goals in the game.
Williamson had 33 shots and six corne rkicks and Sayre had one shot and one corner kick.
Kyliee Thompson had 14 saves for Sayre and Sara Ciavardini had four saves.
Abby Ackley had a save for Williamson.
“Though we may have lost on the scoreboard, my team came out on top,” Sayre coach Tracy Mennig said. “I couldn’t be prouder of these nine players tonight. They were all heart and played for each other. They have improved in so many ways this season. Tonight we started with nine against their 11. We went down to eight against their 11. We were going to go down 7 against their 11. I called the game with 8:30 left to play.
“It’s been a crazy season to say the least. We didn’t have a winning season with regards to wins and losses. But this core group of girls has come together as a team and a family. I would take that over any winning season.”
