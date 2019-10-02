The Wellsboro volleyball team swept Towanda on Tuesday, 25-3, 25-14, 25-10.
Caitlyn Callahan had 19 points ,three aces, 14 kills and three blocks, with eight digs and Megan Starkweather had 10 kills, 12 points, three aces and two blocks, with seven assists.
Breigh Kemp had 22 assists and Ryann Adams had 10 digs.
Kathryn Burnett had nine points and two aces and Bailey Monks had nine kills and three blocks.
Samarah Smith had three points, a kill and three digs for Towanda and DaLanie Pepper had two points, 11 assists and three digs.
Madigan Allen had a point, six kills, a block and three digs and Shelby Johnson had a point, two kills, a block and six digs.
Taylor Johnson had a point and Blaze Wood had a dig.
Paige Manchester had three kills, two blocks and seven digs. Amanda Horton and Zoe Czajkowski had three digs and Whitney Maloney had two digs.
Wellsboro won the JV match 25-19, 25-17.
Towanda got nine points, three kills and five digs from Aliyah Nimmo and Aziza Ismailova had two points and three assists.
Gracie Schoonover had four kills and two digs, Brea Overpeck had a point, two kills, two digs and two assists and Destiny Brennan had a point, two kills and two digs. Madison Johnson had a point, a kill and three digs, Addison Maynard had three points and six digs and Maddie Maynard had three digs.
Wellsboro is at Wyalusing on Thursday and Towanda is at Troy.
North Penn-Liberty 3, NEB 0
25-13, 25-11, 25-14
Charisma Grega had nine points, 13 kills and 13 digs for NPL and Maddison Minyo had 13 kills and seven digs.
Ali Koval had 10 points and nine digs, Julia Nawri had nine points and 16 assists and Lizzi Welch had four kills and five blocks.
Canton 3, Wyalusing 0
25-18, 26-24, 25-13
Annie Gaiotti had three points, two aces, four kills, an assist and nine digs and Esther Martin had 18 points, six aces, four kills, a block and three digs.
Rhiley McNett had five points, an ace, 10 kills and eight digs and Emily Ferguson had 12 points, two aces, seven kills, two assists and 10 digs and Jillian Shay had a point, a kill and 16 digs.
Carmya Martell had four points, three aces, a kill, 28 assists and eight digs and Jillaney Hartford had four kills, three blocks and a dig.
Lylah Oswald had 10 kills, 10 digs and six points for Wyalusing and Emily Lewis had five kills, 11 digs and four points.
Imogen Herbert had 11 assists, Haley McGroarty had nine assists and 11 digs and Priscilla Newton had six points.
Canton won the JV match 27-25, 25-17.
Keri Wesneski had four aces and seven kills for Canton and Trisha Gilbert had two kills.
Aislyn Williams had an ace, two digs, three kills, seven assists and a block and Rachel Martin had an ace, two digs and three kills.
Allyson Butcher had an ace, three digs and four assists and Marissa Ostrander had an ace and a dig.
Sarah Watkins had nine points for Wyalusing and Jenelle Johns had five points.
Athens 3, Troy 0
25-18, 25-20, 25-15
Haley Barry had 16 digs, eight points, five aces and four kills and Leah Liechty had seven points, three aces, nine kills and two blocks and Cassidy Stackpole had a point, six kills and eight digs.
Kayleigh Miller had 21 assists, four digs and two points, with two aces, while Gracie Witherow had three digs and a point.
Jenny Ryan had 14 points and seven aces, with seven digs and Kylie Jayne had four kills, while Taylor Field had 21 digs, a kill, eight points and an ace.
“Awesome play tonight,” Athens coach Heather Hanson said. “Relentless. Exciting to watch. The entire team contributed tonight and it was amazing. The crowd and support was unreal tonight parents and students all together on the same side.”
Mallori Morse had four points, a kill and eight assists and Savannah Sakosky had six points, 31 digs and an assist.
Allison Beers had six points, two kills and five digs and Annie Rosanelli had three points and two kills.
Vanessa Thomas had a point, two kills, five assists and seven digs, while Dalainey Braund had eight kills, three blocks and a dig
Shyanna Yaggie had a point, two kills and 10 digs, Macy Vroman had a kill and a block and Sierra Yaggie and Allee Dutrow had four digs.
Troy won the JV match 25-17, 17-25, 15-10.
Tailynn Stahle had six points, two kills, four assists and seven digs for Troy and Madison Vargas had seven points, 10 assists and two digs.
Meredith Cole had eight points, 12 kills and seven digs and Tyra Williams had four points, three kills and four digs.
Jalayna Young had seven points, three kills and two digs.
Savannah Spencer had a kill and Kaitlyn Ensminger and Alexis Bellinger each had an assist, while Ensminger had a dig.
CV 3, Williamson 1
Makayla Vargeson had 18 kills, 18 points and 18 digs for CV and Rylie Walker had seven kills and 14 digs.
Courtney Grimm had 13 points and 11 digs and Jess Hummel had six points and 11 digs, while Kailey Wells had eight points and 25 assists.
Otto-Eldred 3, Galeton 1
25-23, 25-10, 21-25, 25-10
Cara Parsell had nine digs and an ace for Galeton and Kate Kulish had five digs, an ace and 12 assists, while Lauren Sauley had 11 digs and an ace.
Taylor Novinger had an assist and Makenna Shuemaker had eight digs, an ace, a kill and four assists, while Mikayla Schott had four digs.
Alexis Johnson had two digs, an ace, 10 kills and three blocks and Alli Macensky had an ace, nine kills and a block.
Maddie Sauley had an ace and three kills, Tressa Succowich had a dig, an ace and an assist and Olivia Rohrbaugh had two digs and a kill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.