Griffin Morral had a long time to think about his crucial at-bat in the bottom of the sixth inning of the District 15 Major Baseball Losers’ Bracket Final. Through a series of events that could only truly have been seen to be believed, Morral saw the first pitch of his at-bat twenty four hours and twenty minutes after he first stepped in the the box Wednesday evening. Morral capped off the performance of his young life when he socked a ball to third that was too hot for Sayre to handle and Wellsboro capped off a rally that started over a day earlier, winning 6-5.
“When they said we couldn’t play because of this rain I was so mad,” Morral said. “I was justlike ‘let me hit so we can get this game over with.’”
Morral, who said he had a nightmare during a night of sleeping on an at-bat no one could have ever dreamt of, had a stellar performance. The eleven year old rising sixth grader helped keep a good Sayre offense in check and had a go-ahead two run home run in the third inning to put Wellsboro up 2-1. Morral got a first pitch fastball and squared it up, sending a line drive well over the fence in straightaway centerfield for his first round-tripper of his young career.
“I didn’t know it was out until (Coach Chad Tennis) put his hands up” Morral said.
In a game that featured several delays both team played a clean game of baseball spanning nearly 27 hours from its
scheduled start time of 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Sayre struck first in the top of the first inning Wednesday as Brendan Cooke and Justin Koenig led off the game with back-to-back singles. Cooke would come around to score later in the inning, but not without controversy as a long delay over a pinch runner situation ensued, and a protest on the game was placed by Sayre. Little League’s East Regional Headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut denied the protest.
There would be no scoring until the third inning. After Wellsboro’s Syler Pietrzyk made a sensational over-the shoulder catch in left field to prevent at least a double, in the bottom of the inning Reed Richardson hit a single and Morral hit his aforementioned home run.
The young Redskins got the bats going in the top of the fourth. Jordan Brown led off with a single. Then, with one out Cam Ross walked and Nolan Raupers hit an RBI double. When the lineup turned back to the top, Brendan Cooke singled to score another and Sayre regained the lead 4-2.
In the bottom of the fourth Wellsboro responded. Chace Priset and Trevor Martin came off the bench and hit back to back rockets for doubles and Wellsboro clawed back to within 4-3.
Sayre would add a run in the fifth on a Chase Wheeler RBI single and went up 5-3.
Wellsboro rallied once again. Hornet leadoff hitter Max Mascho found himself leading off the fifth and he socked a double. Griffin Morral reached on an error, putting runners on second and third with one out. Coen Tennis ripped a ball into left field that scored Mascho and Morral was sent home, but a sensational relay from Sayre nailed Morral at the plate. It took a perfect throw from Cooke to nail Morral. Sayre would record the third out a few pitches after and led, 5-4.
After Coen Tennis pitched a scoreless sixth, Wellsboro had three outs to save their season.
Little did they know that half inning would take quite some time. Martin, who had been removed from the game after his fourth inning double, was put back into the game to pinch hit. He hit a ball over third base for his second double of the game. But, the Sayre staff protested the pinch hitter, saying it was an illegal substitution. After a discussion it was deemed that it was a legal substitution and Wellsboro had a rally going. An RJ Doughie one-out walk and a strikeout put runners on first and second with two outs, and storm clouds looming with the top of the Hornet order due up. Mascho hit an infield single that Sayre did well to keep in the infield, bringing up Richardson. After falling behind 0-2, Richardson hit a ball down the first base line that was fielded cleanly for the third out, but was ruled foul. After fouling off numerous offerings, he poked a ball off the third baseman’s outstretched glove that stayed in the infield and scored a run, keeping the bases loaded for Morral. But, lightning came. Heavy rain followed soon after, and despite best efforts to play, after over an hour of trying to wait the storm out, the decision was made to resume play at 6 p.m. in Wellsboro on Thursday.
After a Sayre protest was denied by Little League Thursday morning, the game was set to resume. But, at the scheduled time for first pitch the skies opened up once again. After a lengthy delay that saw a dozen Wellsboroians working like honeybees on the field the skies opened up once again, postponing the game further. Finally, both teams took the field and the resolution took one pitch as Wellsboro advanced to play Athens in the District 15 Major Baseball Championship Game on Friday at Athens. Wellsboro will need to defeat Athens twice.
“We showed a lot of resiliency,” Wellsboro manager Jeremy Richardson said. “I’m proud of everyone out here including the people with rakes in their hands to make it so these kids could play.”
