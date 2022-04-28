TROY — The Troy softball team scored 17 runs, but that wasn’t enough to compete with Wellsboro in a 21-17 defeat on Wednesday evening.
Troy went down 15-5 in the third inning. The lead proved to be insurmountable for the Lady Rams despite an impressive offensive performance.
Amber James hit a grand slam for the Lady Trojans. Lauren Ridall went 3-for-4 with two RBI and Olivia Champluvier had three hits and one RBI.
Troy’s Tyra Williams finished with two hits and two RBI. Caitlyn Knapp knocked in two runs and Kali Ayers had one RBI.
Troy was outhit 24-13 by the Lady Hornets. Both teams only committed two errors.
Wellsboro’s Maddi Bordas hit a grand slam as well, finishing 4-for-5 with eight RBI. Emma Coolidge also went yard, finishing 5-for-6 with four RBI.
Paige Logsdon went 5-for-6 for the Lady Hornets.
Troy (2-7) visits Athens on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Northwest Area, 17 Sullivan County, 3
LAPORTE — The Sullivan County softball team hit well, but ultimately fell 17-3 to Northwest Area on Wednesday evening.
Peyton Pretti went 2-for-2 for the Lady Griffins. Ava Dunham, Brianna Bottiglieri, and Kaelyn Wetlaufer each had one hit and one RBI.
Chloe Burke and Amber Kelly also had one hit each for Sullivan County.
The Lady Griffins were outhit 11-7.
Sullivan County (1-6) hosts Sugar Valley Rural on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
