Wellsboro standout Darryn Callahan committed to Slippery Rock University to play baseball on Thursday, the rising senior announced on twitter.
“Slippery Rock has been on my radar since I was a sophomore in High school. I went to the university for a camp and absolutely loved the field, I went on a visit a couple weeks ago and really liked the dorms and classrooms. They have great academics and that played a big role in this decision. The coach has been there for a long time and he was a really great guy who was fun to talk to and easy to like,” Callahan said.
Callahan is a three sport standout for Wellsboro. He was an all-league selection in football, basketball and baseball in 2020-2021 and was selected as The Daily Review Defensive Player of the Year in basketball this year. For Callahan, though, the choice to play baseball was easy.
“Baseball has always been in my blood, my great grandfather (Harold Berguson) played (in the Yankees farm system) and my Uncle (Hornet legend Ryan Callahan) played D1 baseball at Ohio, all of us Callahan boys love America’s past-time,” He said.
Callahan slashed an impressive .389/.568/.889 during his junior season, and added six home runs despite playing his home games in Wellsboro’s cavernous ballpark.
Hornet Coach Steve Adams, who also coaches Callahan in basketball, had high praise for his third baseman.
“ I’m really excited and proud of Darryn with his opportunity to play at Slippery Rock. Darryn is a very good athlete who has always been an outstanding baseball player. Darryn plays well on both sides of the ball and is an exceptional hitter. Darryn has always worked to become the best player he can be and will continue to do so. He is one of the main players that we started the Wellsboro Hustlers for years ago hoping that someday players could get a chance to play at a higher level. Darryn’s dad helped coach and has put a lot of time and effort into helping Darryn reach his goal of playing college baseball. Darryn has always succeeded in baseball from his early years and will at the collegiate level. Darryn understands the game and the effort it takes to succeed. Darryn has always represented Wellsboro well and Slippery is not only getting a great baseball player but more importantly they are getting an outstanding person.”
Callhan’s older sister Caitlyn is also a PSAC athlete. The rising sophomore plays on Millersville’s volleyball team.
