EAGLES MERE — Wellsboro’s Brock Hamblin led local finishers at the District 4 Golf Championships at Eagles Mere, tying for fourth place with an 81.
Hamblin just missed states by two shots as the top three finishers qualified.
Joel Heck of CV shot an 83, to finish seventh, and Kannon VanDuzer of Sayre shot 86 to take ninth.
NP-Mansfield’s Andrew Green and Ethan Weiskopf each shot 93 to finish tied for 13th and teammate Reece White shot 94 to tie for 15th.
Curtis Craig shot 96 to finish 19th and CV’s Jordan Vargeson shot 100 to finish 24th.
Dylan Seck of Sayre shot 104 to finish tied for 29th and Alex Stein of NP-Mansfield also shot 104.
Andrew Merriman of Wellsboro shot 108 to finish 34th and Reece Servatius of Wellsboro shot 119 to finish 38th. Blake Hamblin shot 121 to finish 50th and CV’s Julian Francis shot 122, while Hayden Zuchowski of Wellsboro shot 129 and Nick West of CV shot 157.
CV’s Skyler Smith finished tied for eighth in the girls tournament with a 100.
Lewisburg won the team title at 346. NP-Mansfield was fourth at 376, CV was sixth at 405 and Wellsboro was eighth at 429.
