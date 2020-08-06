There is a lot of talk about fall high school sports, and what will happen in Pennsylvania.
And, often the talk lands on football.
But, it’s some of the other sports that could see pretty big changes if sports take place this year.
“I understand why football is the main focus,” Wyalusing cross country coach Jim Schools said. “That’s the money sport, the golden goose for the PIAA. I understand that’s where the focus is, and the other contact sports kind of follow in. I don’t really view it as the PIAA doesn’t care, I understand the PIAA’s thinking on that.
“According to the NFHS cross country is listed as a lower risk sport. What I’m afraid of is the PIAA, or governor Wolf or Dr. Levine will just got with a blanket this is it, instead of looking at each sport individually. Tennis, we can go. Cross country, we can go. Golf, we can go. My biggest fear is they would move those sports to the spring. I honestly think that’s a bad idea. Not because it’s going to interfere with track, I just think the logistics of moving the sports out of the rotation is going to be such a nightmare for athletic directors and coaches, it’s going to be a big nightmare. I like watching football, I want to see high school football. I think moving into spring would be bad, that’s just my opinion.”
One of the challenges for athletes in sports like cross country is even if there is a season, what does it look like?
Bloomsburg can’t host districts this year with everything going on. Some schools in the state have called off fall sports. Is there a district and state meet this year? If so, how many teams will compete? And, where will stuff be held?
“It’s very difficult,” Schools said. “But, what I’ve been telling the kids all summer long, the best way to prepare for the future is engage in the present. We can’t control what is going to happen in the future, we can control what we do right now. We can focus on what we are doing at this time and not get ourselves overly concerned with the future. If we spend too much time worrying about that, it’s a lot of wasted energy. Engage in the present and that will prepare you for the future.”
Schools also encourages his athletes to make their goals more personal, rather than goal oriented. When you don’t know what will happen with the postseason, rather than setting goals of winning districts, or placing at states, he wants to see them set their goals on how they can improve as runners.
One of the challenges for coaches is helping prepare the kids for what is going to come, when you aren’t truly sure what that will be.
“It is very difficult,” Schools said. “And, every coach is facing the same thing. They like to know, regardless of the sport, and it’s so up in the air, it is very stressful. It’s stressful to the coaches, and also to the athletes. The PIAA came out last week and said we are going to go ahead, and that relieved a lot of stress. We can start getting ourselves ready, but then you look at the details, and the stress builds back up. Are we going to run districts, where will we run districts, how do we prepare for that, because Bloomsburg is definitely out. More for coaches it’s stress, the kids are like we are going to run there, run there. Right now, it’s pretty high stress level for coaches.
“Today I was sitting down and I was going through Penntrackxc.com watching videos of races last year at districts, girls A and boys A races, going through and watching them, picking out seniors that left, preparing like we will have the race, and it’s stressful not knowing.”
One thing coaches are trying to avoid is looking at every little report that comes out from the PIAA, the state, or some other school district.
“It is very difficult, fortunately on Twitter I am friends with a couple of people, Pennsylvania coaches as well as other state coaches, and we communicate back and forth to try and help each other out on what’s going on, with ourselves as well as the other states to” Schools said. “One thing here is that every coach is in the same boat, it’s across the country to. We kind of have this little support group that we kind of bounce things off of on Twitter and that’s kind of made it easier. And, I follow a couple other people around the state that give you details. You hear what District 7 is going to do, you hear on the news what Abington Heights is going to do. It kind of snow balls on you and you can go down a rabbit hold. You have to find outlets other than sitting on social media and trying to read what is happening. Today the NTL met and they decided we are starting as normal. Now I can kind of focus on what we are going to do and not worry about other parts of the state.”
One concern many coaches likely have is that if enough schools don’t play sports, or delay sports, it will force the PIAA’s hand on the season. For Schools it is important to get the kids back out and competing in sports.
“I did read somewhere Lombardi it didn’t matter to him if one region of the state was able to have 75% of the season and another part have 25% they are going to go through the season,” Schools said of the PIAA. “I really think the big thing of all this is just the mental and emotional health of the kids. They need this outlet. They need this outlet of sports, and any extracurricular activity. It’s a lot of stress on the athletes to and getting out and exercising and competing and playing on a team with your teammates is as much of a mental health exercise as a physical exercise.
“That’s a big, big thing. That’s another big concern of mine is these kids are going to really struggle because of this lack of outside school camaraderie of kids. When we first started summer workouts, some of the kids couldn’t wait to get there. I have had the best participation in my summer workouts this year in several years. They were separated so long, they just wanted to get back together and be together as a team and friends. I think a lot of people overlook the mental health aspect of the sport. Some of the critics don’t see that. I can name at least two dozen people off the top of my head that track and cross country was better for them than they were for track and cross country. If they do end up canceling fall sports, it’s the bit thing people miss out on the mental health aspects. These kids are under a ton of stress. Getting into college, grades, whatever their home life is like, boyfriends and girlfriends, and now you throw this level of uncertainty. It’s a stressful situation and they need this outlet to let them out.”
One advantage for a sport like cross country is the kids could keep working, even while home.
While it can be hard for team sport athletes to work every day on their own, runners can run alone.
“We have, especially my girls team, and my guys to, have been doing this, they have been working hard,” Schools said. “Training on their own, we gave them a break in May and June 1 they started back up. I would give them workouts, we didn’t meet with them, but we told them workouts to do and they were pretty on top of it and did what I told them to do. It will be an easier transition for us. We have a sport you can develop your endurance on your own. Volleyball, I’m not sure how you can practice on your own. Football, some skills you can work on, but it’s harder. It’s an easier transition for our kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.