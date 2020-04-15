Each day, as long as we have names submitted to us, we will run a where are they now for former standout athletes. If you have an athlete you want included, just e-mail the name, grad year, some info of where they are now, and what they did in high school, and if they competed in college. Send the information to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com
The 1991-92 Troy Boys Basketball team had a dominant year. This team won the NTL East and District IV AA titles that year, averaging over 75 pts a game.
Here is the roster, and where many of them are now:
Kevin McNeal- All NTL player, played at Central Penn in college. He now lives and works in York, PA
Louis Judson- NTL Player of the Year, left Troy as all-time leader scorer with over 1400 pts., played at MU, PSAC player of the year, left MU as second on the all-time scoring list there. Teaches special education and coaches boys’ varsity basketball at Waverly. He has been coaching and teaching over 20 years. He has 4 children and is married to Jen (Nichols- Athens class of ’98)
Eric Shaner- All NTL player, scored over 1200 pts at Troy, played at St. John Fisher in college, was top 10 in 3 pt fg % in NCAA Division III at least one of his seasons in college, was a Rhodes Scholar finalist at St. John Fisher-graduating with a 3.99 GPA. He went on the Princeton for his Masters and Doctorate and now lives and works in New Mexico.
Mike Wells- All NTL player, scored 900 pts at Troy, Played at the University of Pittsburgh @ Bradford, Received Masters degrees from Bucknell (education- secondary guidance counselor) and Edinboro (educational leadership). Has worked as a teacher, guidance counselor, AD, and school administrator in Southern Tioga, Northern Tioga, Towanda, Wyalusing, and Canton. Assistant Men’s basketball coach at UPB for 1 season, Coached Varsity Boys basketball at Mansfield for 2 seasons and Williamson for 5. PIAA basketball official in the NTL for 15 years after coaching. Currently work in Canton Area School District as the Elementary Principal. Lives in Sayre with his daughter Maci.
Kyle Wisel- graduated from a police academy and attended Lackawana College, worked as a police officer in Troy Boro. Currently the Bradford County Detective and lives in Troy.
Donnie White- attended Westminster in college, currently an accountant in Troy and lives in Troy.
Greg Griess- currently a pharmacist in Canton and lives in Mansfield. Attended the University of Pittsburgh. Has a daughter playing Jr. High basketball at North-Penn Mansfield.
Jason Allen- currently a pharmacist at Guthrie. Lives in Burlington and has children playing basketball in the Troy program.
Tim Howard; Alex Albert- German exchange student that year; Scott Diefenbach
Varsity Coach was Rick Bowers- coached at Troy and Williamson, currently is retired from teaching in Troy and lives in Troy.
JV Coach was Ron Kirby- coached in Troy and Canton, refereed basketball for many years in the NTL. Currently retired from teaching in Canton and lives in LeRoy.
