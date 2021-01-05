In high school they were at rival schools, all earning success on the volleyball court.
Now, they are family after Tori Welliver married Aaron Bristol.
Tori (Welliver) Bristol
Played volleyball for Towanda graduated in 2012, was an outside / middle hitter.
four-time District IV Champion, three-time NTL Champion, two-time All-State Team, two-time Player of the Year, three-time All Region Team
Attended Bloomsburg University, where she played on the competitive club volleyball team. Tori graduated in 2016 earing her Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Geoscience.
She is happily married to Aaron Bristol (Troy football/baseball), Mikayla & Kelsey Bristol’s brother, the Welliver and Bristol families are very close so they are always playing volleyball whenever they can. The sisters have all played together in the YMCA co-ed volleyball league, even though that doesn’t seem fair with four all-state players on it!
Tori now works for the Bradford County Conservation District as a technician, where she designs road and stream projects to reduce erosion and sedimentation. Tori hopes in the future that she can coach a local travel volleyball club team.
Tara Welliver
Played volleyball for Towanda, graduated in 2016. Was an outside/middle hitter.
District and NTL champions senior year; All State selection senior year; All-Region, District, and NTL team selections
Attended Misericordia University, initially was not on the team. She missed playing so decided to join the team halfway through the season as a starting outside hitter.
In college she was 2nd all time block assists 154; 2nd all time kills 1048; 1st single season kills with 382; 3rd all time hitting percentage 0.327; 4th in aces 208.
She earned many honors in college including two-times Wendy’s Athlete of the Month; three-time MAC Player of the Week; two-time MAC 2nd Team Selections; Rowan Invitational MVP; Scranton Invitational All Tournament Team
Academically, graduated summa cum laude in 3 years with two bachelors degrees in health care administration and accounting. Received the Business Administration Academic Excellence award presented to a student who has demonstrated excellence in academic studies. Graduated with a 3.91.
Currently working as a staff accountant at a pharmaceutical headquarters in Elmira, NY while pursuing her MBA part-time through Misericordia’s online program.
Mikayla (Bristol) Benjamin:
Mikayla played 4 years as an outside hitter on the Troy High-School Varsity Volleyball team and graduated in 2013. During her time at Troy, she was awarded spots on the Central Mountain All-Tournament team, Holy Redeemer All-Tournament team, Senior All-Star team, NTL East First team, And 2012 All-State team. Mikayla was named District 4 Class AA MVP, served as Team Captain, and received the Outstanding Senior Athlete Award from Troy High-School in 2012.
After high-school Mikayla attended Marywood University where she earned a spot as an outside hitter. Over the next two years she appeared in 50 matches, was named Honorable Mention All-CSAC and recorded second-most kills in school history.
After her years spent on the court Mikayla had the opportunity to share her love and knowledge of volleyball with the youth of Bradford County. She served as the head coach for the Troy Junior High Volleyball team for two years and coached a local volleyball club team in the winter months. She loved working with the kids and staying connected to the game she grew to love so much and hopes to have the opportunity to do so again in the future.
Mikayla is married to her high-school sweetheart, Kody Benjamin. In 2020 they purchased their first home and have been enjoying making it their own ever since. She works at a local hospital as an Educational Database Coordinator for the Trauma Team and hopes to continue growing professionally in the years to come.
Kelsey Bristol
In high school, Kelsey played volleyball, basketball, softball, and track and field. Through Kelsey’s volleyball career in high school, she played as an outside hitter, setter, and an opposite hitter. She was named rookie of the year her freshman year, second team All-NTL, and second team All-region, sophomore year she was first team All-NTL, and first team All-Region, junior year, first team All-NTL, first team All-Region, two-time tournament MVP, and member of District Championship Team, in her senior year, she was first team All-NTL, first team All-Region, NTL Player of the Year, member of District Championship Team, and state semi-finalist team.
In college, Kelsey was a member of Penn State Altoona’s women’s volleyball and softball teams. Kelsey was a 4 year started at PSUA and received 2 first team All-AMCC awards, 1 second tram All-AMCC award, D3 hero of the week, and 3x Player of the Week awards. Kelsey ended her career at PSUA with 902 kills, 1287 digs, 1017 points, and 91 assists. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice.
Kelsey is currently using her degree in the field of investigations and is an assistant coach at Towanda Area High School for both Volleyball and Softball. In the future, Kelsey plans to further her education.
