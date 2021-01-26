In high school she was a multi-sport standout for the Athens Wildcats.
While she starred in multiple sports, it was on the basketball court where she starred as the league player of the year, helping Athens become one of the best teams in District 4.
After high school she has excelled, but it was academically and professionally as she left organized sports in high school.
She attended Clemson University where she was active in her sorority and did various intramural sports.
She graduated magna cum laude with a degree in early childhood education.
Now, Dougherty lives in Atlanta and is the marketing coordinator for Icebox Cryotherapy Studios, a franchise cryotherapy and wellness business.
Dougherty is also recently engaged.
While she doesn’t play team sports right now, Dougherty still likes being active.
“I miss the team camaraderie of high school sports, but I still enjoy staying active, whether it be getting out and going for a hike, working out, or playing sports just for fun,” Dougherty said.
Sports had a big impact in the person that Dougherty is now.
“Playing sports instilled a teamwork mentality and work ethic that can be applied in various aspects of life today,” Dougherty said. “I think sports also taught me to learn from my mistakes in order to become better at whatever I may be doing.”
What she does now is something that Dougherty enjoys.
“I love what I am doing now,” she said. “It’s so fun and rewarding being able to do something that relates to overall wellness and athletic recovery well helping people feel their best. It also helps that I have an amazing team.”
