In high school she was a softball star for the Wildcats, dominating on the mound.
These days she is still around the sport, working as the Sayre junior high coach this year.
In high school one of the best parts for the Athens star was just being a part of the team.
“Favorite memories would be playing softball, both on the high school team, playing on the varsity team since my freshman year,” she said. “As well as playing travel softball every summer, traveling all over and playing with the best of the best.”
After high school she went on to star at Misericordia.
“Playing on a college softball team, meeting so many new people and friends that are still a part of my life, and traveling,” Decatur said.
In her final year of college softball she was 16-8 on the mound with a 2.48 ERA and she tied for the team lead with 92 strikeouts. She was an all-around player, hitting .367 that year with seven home runs and 31 RBI, both second on the team.
After playing in college, Decatur joined the Navy.
“I went to college for a few years, played college softball at Misericordia for two years,” she said. “After some time, and changes, I joined the U.S. Navy. I served on the USS Ronald Reagan as an Aviation Boatswains Mate, working on the flight deck as an air-craft director. After the Navy I went to college to Mansfield University for Respiratory Therapy.”
These days, she is married with kids and working, while also back in school.
“I am married to the love of my life, a mom to two beautiful girls,” she said. “I am a registered respiratory therapist working as a clinical instructor with the school of Respiratory Therapy through Guthrie and Mansfield University. I am currently enrolled to get my Masters in Education.”
For Decatur sports are a big part of who she is today.
“Very much,” she said. “I don’t know what kind of person I would be without having those personal connections with teammates.”
Sports are something that Decatur hopes will stay a part of her life.
“I have helped coach softball for both Athens and Sayre high school,” she said. “The last couple years I have helped with the Sayre pitchers and catchers. This coming season, 2021, I will be the Sayre junior high softball coach, working under my dad, the varsity coach. I have coached the Sayre volleyball team for two years, junior high and JV. I plan on coaching my daughter once she is able to start t-ball or softball.”
What she does now is something that the former Athens star enjoys.
“I love what I do,” she said. “I have the best of both worlds. I am teaching the profession I love and I am providing bedside patient care. I also have the opportunity to coach the sport that has been a part of my life since I was in t-ball as a little girl.”
