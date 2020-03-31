Aubri Mosier, NEB
The 2012 Northeast Bradford graduate was a standout softball player for the Panthers in high school.
The all-league selection in high school went on to play at Alfred State.
In college the NEB grad was a .343 hitter who was an all-conference and all-region player.
She was a five-year member of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee and a three-year member of the Intercollegiate Athletic Board.
She was athlete of the week multiple times in college and was Wegman’s Athlete of the month in March, 2013.
She got an associate’s degree in construction technology and a bachelor’s degree in construction management engineering technology.
She lives in Cansisteo, N.Y. now and is an assistant project manager at Campus Construction Management Group.
Mosier is the varsity head softball coach at Hornell City School District.
