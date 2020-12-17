Growing up, wrestling was a huge part of life for Brock Parker.
Parker was one of the top wrestlers in Canton history. A state champion, and one of the most accomplished wrestlers to ever compete in the NTL.
Fast forward to today and a lot in life has changed, but wrestling is still a big part of Parker’s life.
The thing that Parker found out though is that it’s not wrestling that means the most to him, it’s helping kids.
Now, the former high school and college wrestling star is coaching as he coaches in a more private level in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
In high school Parker accomplished the highest of highs with his success, and also dealt with set backs.
He was third in the state as a sophomore, but his junior year he had a setback and wasn’t able to improve on his bronze medal finish.
Instead of letting the set back get him down, Parker came back the next year and won a state title, finishing his career with a record of 146-14.
Parker was a two-time regional champion and three time District 4 champion, while winning west section titles every year of his career.
In the Dapper Dan Tournament the Canton senior topped the top-ranked wrestler in the nation at 145 pounds.
After high school, Parker went on to college and continued to find success.
He wrestled at Lock Haven and was ranked in the top 20 national in Division I at 149 pounds. He won a PSAC title as the fifth seed, beating the first, third and fourth seeds on the way to the title. The wrestler Parker beat in the semifinals, Edinboro’s Torsten Gillespie, wound up finishing sixth at nationals.
Parker wound up transferring out of Lock Haven and finished up his schooling at Mansfield, where he got a degree in criminal justice.
After graduating he took a job running a wrestling facility in Texas called the Texas School of wrestling.
The former Canton star wrestler helped train youth kids up to high school and college wrestlers. A couple times a month UFC fighters and UFC hopefuls would come by and try and become more well rounded fighters by taking advance of the wrestling specific school.
After coaching there a few years, Parker received the offer to coach in a more private setting in Minnesota and that’s what he is doing today.
For Parker, wrestling has always been a big part of his life.
But, that’s not why he loves coaching.
Parker has grown to realize what he really loves is helping kids in any way he can.
“I enjoy coaching wrestling,” Parker said. “Growing up I knew I wanted to coach when I was around 14-15. But, I thought I wanted to coach the sport because I loved wrestling. But, after coaching a few years at Troy High School I realized I enjoyed helping the kids. I think if I had the ability to coach at a high level in any sport I would be happy doing it, it doesn’t need to be wrestling for me.
“But, I chose wrestling because I felt it was the best option for me to adequately help the kids meet their goals.”
Coaching isn’t just fun for Parker, it’s rewarding to be able to give back and help kids grow and watch them succeed.
“I think all coaches at any level in any sport have passion for what they coach,” Parker said. “But, what makes it rewarding, what makes it fun and what makes it worth doing is when a kid expresses his, or her, goals and you inherently take that challenge on with them and seeing them succeed is in a lot of ways more rewarding than your own athletic accomplishments.”
