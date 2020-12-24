In high school Eddie Larcom used his athleticism to excel for the Canton Warriors.
He was a first-team All-Region and NTL football player.
On the basketball court he was a 1,000 point career scorer, who finished with over 600 career assists.
These days, Larcom still loves to be around sports, but he also enjoys just being at home, and working for Blaise Alexander in Mansfield.
In high school Larcom was a three-year football plaeyr for Canton, earning all-league and All-Region honors as a senior.
In basketball he was an all-NTL pick and he was a four-year member of the track and field and basketball teams, while also running a year of cross country.
Larcom headed to Mansfield University where he got a degree in Communications/Graphic Design.
In his freshman year, 2013, Larcom started the first five games of the season in the defensive backfield for the Mansfield sprint football team. He had an interception and a forced fumble and had a season-high nine tackles against Navy. He was the primary kick returner and had nine returns for 197 yards. He played receiver in the final two games of the year and had five catches for 118 yards, including a big receiving game against Cornell when he caught three passes for 101 yards and had a season-ling 59 yard touchdown. He finished with 315 all-purpose yards, fourth best on the team.
The next year Larcom was a second-team all CSFL receiver. He ranked second in the league for receptions with 25 and averaged five receptions per game. He ranked third in the league in receiving yards with 505, ninth in the league in scoring with 36 points and seventh in the league with six touchdowns. He averaged 73.1 yards a game and had a career-day against Cornell with nine catches for 150 yards and two scores, including a career-long 65-yard score.
After college Larcom moved to Middletown, Pa. and started working in the automotive industry. He became a salesman after six months as a technology expert. He sold cars for Bobby Rahal Toyota for two years.
Larcom moved back home to canton and started selling cars for Blaise Alexander in Mansfield. After one year he switched to his current position of media design/marketing.
In his spare time Larcom enjoys working on his jeep, hanging out with his cat, Leo, and just being with friends and family.
For Larcom, sports have had a big impact in who he is today.
“Sports have played a huge role in developing me as a person,” he said. “I wouldn’t be the person I am today without some of the core characteristics sports instilled in me from a very young age.”
Larcom enjoys his life today, but still stays active in sports, and wouldn’t mind coaching one day.
“As far as missing sports, I wouldn’t say that,” Larcom said. “I feel as I’ve accomplished a ton and am satisfied with what I’ve done. That being said, I try to play basketball as much as I can. (I would love to join a coaching staff in the area, to share some of the knowledge I’ve picked up along the way with our younger talent). And, I very much enjoy what I do now as it is something I’ve always pictured myself doing to get where I want to be in life.”
