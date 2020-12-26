In high school Michelle McNett was a driving force behind strong Canton teams.
She helped pitch the Warriors to a district title, and was a multi-sport standout for the Warriors.
Now, McNett is still in the NTL, coaching at Wellsboro.
After graduating from Canton the Warriors standout went to Penn College and got a two-year degrree, while playing both volleyball and softball.
After Penn College the Canton graduate went to Lock Haven to get her physical education and special education degree.
She now teaches and coaches at Wellsboro.
“Sports taught me a lot about life,” McNett said. “Teamwork, leadership, communication, work ethic and accountability.”
For McNett there were a couple things that stood out to her from high school, including bing able to play volleyball with her sister and winning district championships.
For McNett, what she is doing now is something she enjoys, and coaching is a fun way to stay involved in sports.
“I really enjoy what I am doing now,” McNett said. “I teach 2-3 grade learning support. I love the energy and the excitement the little ones have. I coach junior high voleyball and love to watch them grow from the beginning of the season to the end.”
------
If you know of someone you want to see featured in Where are they now? E-mail us at reviewsports@thedailyreview.com
