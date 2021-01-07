Where are they now? Canton's Tricia (Bailey) Sexton

In high school she was on one of the best softball teams the area has ever seen.
Tricia (Bailey) Sexton was a standout on the Canton softball team that captured a state title.
She was the league player of the year her senior year for the Warriors, and was a four-time league all-star in the sport.
After high school there was college softball for Sexton.
“I loved playing in college and it was amazing to be able to start on that team and make the all PSAC team,” Sexton said. “The level of competition was fierce and it was exactly what I wanted when I pictured playing after high school.”
These days Sexton is a parent of three kids who are having their own success in sports in Georgia.
“I have three boys, 12, 9, 8, who are all playing sports and who are pitchers on their travel baseball team,” Sexton said.
Sexton also runs her own business.
“I run my own tutoring company called 3CTUTORING where we offer quality tutoring locally in Gainesville and globally via the internet. 3CTutoring was born and strives to meet the needs of a varying population of students.
While her softball career is in the past, Sexton still has sports in her life.
“Currently I’ve started playing tennis completely,” she said. “I miss the competition and it’s a sport that’s big down in Georgia. I love it and it’s grown on me. It gives me a challenge.”
For Sexton sports have always been a big part of her life.
“Sports made me who I am,” Sexton said. “It built my work ethic, my determination, my drive and taught me the most important lessons on how to be a part of a group and work with others and pick them up. It kept me grounded and humble.”
The state champion loved her time with the Warriors.
“My time at Canton was unforgettable,” she said. “The group of girls I played with were top notch people and athletes. It was the highlight of my life. Especially when we won the state championship in softball.”
