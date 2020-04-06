Christian Kemp Graduated from Cowanesque Valley in 2019 and is currently enrolled at Thiel College in Greenville, PA.
While at Cowanesque Valley, Christian was a four year letterman in Golf, Basketball and Baseball.
As member of the Cowanesque Valley Golf team, Kemp helped the team win the NTL in 2016 and 2017. The teams were also district runner up in 2016 and 2017.
He was a player on the 2016 basketball team that won the NTL small school division and played in district and state playoffs. He was a three year starter in basketball and was MVP of the Jack Bush Tip- off tournament in 2017.
On the baseball team Christian was a solid contributor as a freshman and then became a starter his sophomore season through his senior year. As a freshman the team made it to districts for the first time in several year. His sophomore year (2017) the team made it to the district final playing Sayre at Penn State University and came away as runner up. As a sophomore Christian had team leading .365 batting average and was selected as 2nd team NTL. In 2018 the baseball team put together a solid season finishing 12-7 and made it to the district quarter final losing to Millville High school. Christian hit .385 his junior year and was a 1st team NTL player and All-Region Gold Glover recipient for 1st base. Christian’s final season at Cowanesque did not come away with the team success they had hoped for but individually Christian had a solid season batting .508 and being named to the NTL first team all-star and All Region Gold Glove recipient at 1st base.
Christian is attending Thiel College in Greenville, PA and is playing baseball. Thiel College is a NCAA D3 school and plays in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC). Unfortunately, his freshman season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team was able to play 12 games on their Florida trip before having the remainder of the season cancelled. The team played eight varsity games going 5-3 and four junior varsity games winning three out of four. Christian looks forward to getting back with his teammates whenever that time comes and is hopeful he can continue the same success he had at Cowanesque Valley at Thiel College.
